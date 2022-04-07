Patricia Osier, 15, was seen leaving her residence in the 400 block of E. Placita Amuleto in Sahuarita on Wednesday morning. Sahuarita police confirmed Friday morning that she has been found and returned to her family.
Sahuarita Police Department
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
