Fifteen-year-old Patricia Osier has been located and returned to her family, “safe and sound,” a spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department confirmed Friday morning.

Osier was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday leaving her Sahuarita residence near the 400 block of E. Placita Amuleto, and was reported as a runaway juvenile that afternoon.

SPD confirmed she was found in Tucson on Friday morning, but gave no other details about her disappearance. 

On Thursday, Sahuarita Police Lt. Mike Falquez told the Green Valley News that "all information known to us indicates she left on her own accord."

Sahuarita police confirmed Friday morning that 15-year-old Patricia Osier, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Wednesday, has been found and returned to her family.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

