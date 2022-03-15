Following the devastating 2015 earthquake in Nepal, the Green Valley and Valle Verde Rotary Clubs raised $24,000 with the help of several Southern Arizona Rotary Clubs.
The money helped to supply families a ShelterBox — a single container with tools, food and daily essentials.
Those two clubs and the new Sahuarita Rotary Club, along with other Southern Arizona Rotary Clubs, are now raising funds to help Ukrainians who fled following the Russian invasion.
Rotarian Don Jorgensen with the Rotary Club of Marana said that as of March 6, 16 local Rotary Clubs had donated $30,000 and another $10,000 from individual members. Local clubs have also pledged more than $15,000 and the money has been sent.
“The ShelterBox director of the USA is on the ground in Poland with the ShelterBox assessment team helping to assess the number of refugees in need and their safety," he said. "What we see in situations like this is the worst of humanity, but we’re also seeing the best of humanity helping in Southern Arizona.”
Donate locally
Donations to help people displaced in Ukraine may be made through vvrotaryfoundation.net, the fundraising arm of Valle Verde Rotary Club in Green Valley. Checks may also be mailed to Valle Verde Rotary Club, P.O. Box 311, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
Donations may also be made by check to Green Valley Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 711, Green Valley, AZ 85622. Note "ShelterBox Challenge" on the memo line.
“Our goal for the communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita is to match or exceed the $15,000 pledged by our Rotary Clubs,” said Jim Rusk of Valle Verde Rotary.
Each ShelterBox costs $1,000.
Jeremy Jacobs, communications director for ShelterBox USA, said they deeply appreciate the donations from the Rotary Clubs of Southern Arizona.
“The support of Rotary Clubs is fundamental to our work, especially as we respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” he said.
A ShelterBox contains family-sized tents specially designed to withstand the elements of the disaster area.
They are customized depending on location and disaster and will often include water, water storage and purification equipment, cooking utensils, a basic tool kit, solar lamps, mattresses, groundsheets, thermal blankets and a children’s activity pack.
These items can be used in different ways from bedding to space or room dividers helping to turn a shelter into a temporary home.
ShelterBox was founded in Cornwall, England, in 2000, and its partnership with Rotarians has helped more than 2 million people with recovery after a disaster. ShelterBox is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.