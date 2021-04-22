Valle Verde Rotarians gathered at Desert Meadows Park on Wednesday and didn’t let the fierce wind interfere with their program for Earth Day.
The day included opening music by members Craig Altschul, welcoming remarks by President Charlotte Gates, Mary Fisher reading the invocation, and remarks by Rotary District Governor Diane Ventura-Goodyear and an Earth Day poem read by Continental School student Olivia Frazier.
They held the event a day before Earth Day in hopes high school students involved in their Interact Club could attend. Recent changes in schedules, however, now have students in class five days a week. Valle Verde Rotary member and President Elect Bill Grantham read some wishes from students.
Titled “Imagine a New Earth,” passages included:
There would be energy efficient cars and transportation,
The oceans would be clean and free of plastic and trash,
Trash would be eliminated from the highways and roadways,
There would be less division amongst people, and there would be no racism.
Valle Verde Rotary Club presented a check for $100 to Desert Meadows Park project coordinator Chuck Parsons. Parsons then joined Grantham and Rotary member Francis Howe to plant cactus plants in a large, new ceramic pot next to the Valle Verde Rotary Club peace pole and memorial bench.
The cactus plants were purchased from the Desert Meadows Park nursery.
Fisher said the Interact Club welcomes students ages 12 to 18 who work with members to provide services to the community, country and internationally.
“Interact promotes personal integrity and ‘Service Above Self.’ It’s a wonderful leadership opportunity for positive young people,” Fisher said.