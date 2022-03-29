Phil Noble, president-elect of the Green Valley Rotary Club, left, with a sample of a flat peace stone; Tom Cooke, past president of Valle Verde Rotary Club; and Bill Grantham, president of Valle Verde Rotary Club, at the Peace Pole at Desert Meadows Park.
"May Peace Prevail” is the theme of Saturday’s ceremony to honor the Rotary District 5500 Peace Day program, and the public is invited.
Gathering will begin at at Desert Meadows Park at 10 a.m. near the Peace Pole. A half-hour program begins at 10:30.
The program will include the laying of peace stones, flat stones painted with words and symbols of peace, and an opportunity for charitable giving to aid peace in Ukraine through ShelterBox.
Don Jorgensen, a member of the Rotary Club of Marana, has been a Volunteer Ambassador of ShelterBox for six years. He will be present and explain how a ShelterBox helps families to survive when their home has been destroyed by war, conflict, an earthquake, flood or other disasters.
Jorgensen said he will report on the current conditions in Ukraine and Poland and information from ShelterBox’s team on the ground.
He will also describe how ShelterBox earned its worldwide reputation as a United Nations partner, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and premier disaster relief organization, and how financial support will make an immediate impact in the region.
After the program the public is invited to gather at the Butterfly Ramada for fellowship from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For financial aid to ShelterBox, checks may be made out to Rotary Club of Green Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 701, Green Valley, AZ 85622 or Valle Verde Rotary Club Foundation, P.O. Box 311, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
