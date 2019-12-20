A Mexico resident was taken to Banner University Medical Center Thursday night with non-life threatening injuries following a rollover crash.
According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, the victim's SUV struck a barrier in the construction zone in the southbound lanes of Interstate 19 near Sahuarita Road shortly after 7 p.m. The SUV rolled into the median.
Green Valley Fire District crews treated the driver, who is in his 40's, at the scene and then took him to the hospital, said L.T. Pratt, GVFD spokesman.
The patient initially told authorities there were children in the vehicle with him, but after an exhaustive search, including one using a DPS helicopter, no children were found, Pratt said.