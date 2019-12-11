A homeless man arrested in February on robbery and kidnapping charges following an incident at the Wells Fargo on South Nogales Highway was placed on 18 months' probation Friday.
According to Pima County Superior Court records, Kevin Daniel Smith, 36, grew angry with Wells Fargo employees in January because they refused to open an account for him because he only had one form of ID. They told authorities he threw his concealed carry weapons permit at an employee and left.
One week later, employees called police to report Smith was back and they wanted him removed. They then called back to say Smith was trying to rob them.
One of the employees told authorities Smith was being belligerant, angry and violent. At one point, he said "I am not leaving; you are going to have to kill me to get me to leave." He went on to tell the employees he was God and this was his bank.
He also told one of the tellers he knew she had cash and he was going to take it and leave the bank with her, according to the report. She was able to escape out a back door when police arrived and diverted Smith's attention.
Smith refused to comply with officers' commands and two officers were hurt during an ensuing fight, the report stated. During the struggle, 0.6 grams of methamphetamine fell out of Smith's pocket.
They eventually were able to handcuff him and take him to jail.
Smith pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and solicitation to possess dangerous drugs in exchange for having all of his other charges dismissed. Both charges have been left undesignated, meaning they won't be designated misdemeanors or felonies unless or until Smith successfully completes probation.
A probation officer interviewed Smith and several bank employees to prepare a presentence report for Judge Danelle Liwski following his guilty plea.
Although the two injured officers and several bank employees did not speak with the probation officer, those employees who did speak said they were scared during the incident and hoped Smith would get mental health and drug counseling.
Smith told the probation officer he moved to Green Valley from Phoenix to live with his mother, but is now homeless. His mother said he is no longer allowed to live with her because of his drug abuse and erratic behavior.
Prior to his arrest Smith had two drug-related misdemeanor convictions. He apologized for his actions and attributed them to frustration, anger and his use of methamphetamine, although he denied being an addict.
"I let my anger and disgruntled attitude get away from me," he said.
He said he hopes to move to California to be near his father.