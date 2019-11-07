A 30-year-old Sahuarita man who was arrested on armed robbery charges after stealing a PlayStation 4 game console at gunpoint in January has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Joshua Seth Arroyo pleaded guilty to attempt to commit first degree burglary. Under the terms of his plea agreement, he was facing up to five years' probation or a prison sentence of two to 8.75 years.
According to court records, a resident of the 1000 block of West Beta Street in Sahuarita told police that Arroyo, a former friend, showed him a gun and demanded something of value from him. Feeling intimidated, the man said he gave Arroyo the game console and two glass bongs.