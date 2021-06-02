This Friday, June 4, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Pima County Department of Transportation will do utility repair work at the intersection of Continental Road and Abrego Drive.
During this time, the left turn lanes in all directions will be closed at the intersection and Abrego Drive will be limited to only right turns.
Those north of Continental Road on Abrego Drive can use Esperanza Boulevard for a southbound alternative route and drivers on Abrego Drive can use Calle Torres Blancas to access a northbound alternative.
Drivers should use caution in the area.
If there is any kind of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule could change.
To see a map of upcoming pavement preservation and road projects through Pima County, visit pima.gov/RoadRepairMap.