Pima County Department of Transportation’s proposed pavement repair program for fiscal year 2021 is in line with the repairs suggested and submitted to the county by Green Valley Council’s Road Prioritization Committee, according to the committee chair.
“With our committee input to the county we’re getting our fair share of pavement repair in Green Valley,” said Don Weaver, chair of the prioritization committee and one of two members for district four on the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee.
Weaver said in the past Green Valley wasn’t able to get the repairs needed but thanks to the county’s five-year plan, use of new technology to better rate the roads and the advocacy and leadership of Supervisor Steve Christy things are moving in a better direction.
“By what they’ve done in the past, they haven’t put the money into repairing roads that they should,” Weaver said. “So like in Green Valley, 50% of our roads failed, once we get these roads up to par it will be easier to go in and do a different type of pavement surface on a periodic basis to keep them updated.
The county’s new approach to road repair, tending to the roads rated worst first, will save money in the long term and the amount of money proposed toward this effort, $56 million, will likely speed up the five-year plan, Weaver added.
Christy anticipates the proposed repairs will be approved when the Board of Supervisors meets to vote on the fiscal year 2021 budget this month.
“I think it will be approved with very little amendments, if any at all. And I think the process by which they decided to prioritize the roads was a fair and through one,” Christy said.
Christy said the creation of the TAC in 2017 has been instrumental in moving Green Valley’s roads agenda ahead.
“Their whole approach has been to enjoin the new philosophy that the Pima County Department of Transportation seems to be embracing and that is fix the worst roads first and then focus on neighborhood roads which haven’t, in many instances, been looked at and have been neglected for over 20 years," he said.
“I think this is a win-win strategy of prioritization and focus, we still have a long way to go but this is a good start.”
The following subdivisions are included in the proposed repairs: Colonia De Los Alamos, Green Valley Desert Meadows III, Green Valley Foothills, Tucson Green Valley II, Green Valley Country Club Vistas.
Arterial and collector roads slated for repairs: South Camino del Sol from West Calle Tres to Via De Pulpo; South Camino del Sol from Calle de la Adelfa to South Desert Jewel Loop; and La Canada Drive from Esperanza Boulevard to Apero Drive. Sections of East Sahuarita Road will also receive pavement upgrades.