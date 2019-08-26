A 64-year-old Green Valley man was arrested Tuesday following a road rage incident in the Walmart parking lot.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez said a Green Valley woman told Sahuarita police she was behind Gary Cain on North Abrego Drive and after they both ended up in the Walmart parking lot she saw him almost strike two people.
Moments later, she said Cain came to her car, hit her window with his fist and then her trunk, Falquez said. She also said Cain opened her door and yelled profanities at her before getting into his car and driving off.
A surveillance video matched the woman’s statement, he said.
Cain was found and given a citation for threats and intimidation, Falquez said.