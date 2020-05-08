The annual Ride of Silence for the Santa Cruz Valley has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but cyclists are encouraged to observe the event May 20 by taking a ride on their own or in small groups.
The annual ride remembers cyclists who have died on the streets. This year’s ride was to honor Fred Dillemuth of Sahuarita, who was struck and killed near Madera Canyon in September. He will be honored at the May 18, 2021, event.
Cyclists are asked to wear a black armband or decorate their bikes with black material if they make a run this year.
The first local Ride of Silence was held in 2006, with 25 cyclists. Last year’s event drew 112 riders.