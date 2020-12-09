The Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley joined members of the Continental Elementary School District Governing Board on Monday to celebrate the completion of a music park at the school. The park was the result of a Valle Verde Rotary Club district grant and the park includes multiple outdoor musical instruments children can interact with.
featured
Ribbon cut on a music park at Continental School
Tags
Jamie Verwys
Reporter
Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today