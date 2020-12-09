The Valle Verde Rotary Club of Green Valley joined members of the Continental Elementary School District Governing Board on Monday to celebrate the completion of a music park at the school. The park was the result of a Valle Verde Rotary Club district grant and the park includes multiple outdoor musical instruments children can interact with. 

Jamie Verwys 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys