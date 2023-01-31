IMG-2555.jpg

A sign on the property at Duval Mine Road and La Canada announces a Feb. 6 public hearing. 

 Dan Shearer | Green Valley News

Traffic, safety and their neighborhood as they know it — these were among the concerns voiced by a full house of Green Valley RV Resort residents after receiving notice from the Town of Sahuarita that an apartment complex could be going up next door.

More than 100 residents met Monday to discuss an application from the Park Corporation to rezone about 15 acres from GR-1 (Rural Residential) to B-1 (Local Business) near the northeastern corner of Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive.

Park Corporation is requesting the area in red to be rezoned to allow for multi-family buildings and possibly commercial space. It is on the northeastern corner of Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive. 
Nancy LeVey, right, helped residents sign a petition opposing the rezoning project during a meeting on Jan. 30 at the Green Valley RV Resort. 
Green Valley RV Resort resident Ken Mckenzie voices concerns about the proposed rezoning project during the meeting on Monday. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

