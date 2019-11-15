The Regional Transportation Authority's Citizens Advisory Committee has reversed itself and will allow non-jurisdictional entities to make presentations on transportation needs.
Committee chair Tom McGovern told the Green Valley News that the Green Valley Council and other non-jurisdictional entities may give presentations beginning in the spring.
"It was simply a matter of timing when any groups that wished to be heard would provide the best input," he said.
Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy sent a letter Oct. 4, to RTA Executive Director Farhad Moghimi asking that non-jurisdictional entities in his district be allowed to make presentations to the CAC.
Christy said allowing non-jurisdictional groups to present would give them a single, unified voice, and that they should be on the same footing as local jurisdictions such as a city or town.
Moghimi told the Green Valley News last month that having non-jurisdictional organizations such as GVC recognized as official entities isn't necessary. Through public commenting and feedback periods, all individuals will have an opportunity to comment, he said. Moghimi said he wants as much public feedback as possible and gathering input through individuals rather than limiting responses to a few official entities.
McGovern now says having non-jurisdictional groups present gives the CAC better information about all the regional needs of the community.
"Even though these are relatively confined areas, Green Valley is an example (and) is actually a large geographic area," he said. "Understanding how the region's transportation needs are impacted in Green Valley is a really important piece of the informational pie the CAC needs."
McGovern said presentations would not be limited to organizations like GVC, but to any group that is self-governing with a constituency. However, the CAC will not be including HOAs, he said. But there would be a chance for everyone in the county to give input once a draft plan is in place.