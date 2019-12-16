Most people rely on tires every day, but rarely do we ever stop to think about what happens to them when we're done with them.
That's not the case at Pima County's Ina Road Waste Tire Collection Site. The county yard receives about 73,000 waste tires every month as they make their way to a recycling plant in Mesa. The county doesn't process all these tires alone.
Transportation and recycling are done by a contractor, Crumb Rubber Manufacturers. CRM collects waste tires from every county in the state, and you can bet it adds up.
According to a CRM representative, the company hauls in about 10 million tires in Arizona annually that are then turned into crumb rubber. Pima County reported 883,586 waste tires were transported to CRM for recycling last fiscal year.
Dave Eaker, deputy director at Pima County Department of Environmental Quality, said the county program is self-sustaining and paid for through an environmental fee when purchasing new tires. The environmental fees go to the state and are distributed to counties based on the number of vehicles registered.
Eaker said the funding goes entirely to the program and can't be diverted for other projects.
The operation on Ina Road is overseen by the project manager and lone county employee with the program, Judy Tovar, who has been there since 2002.
Standing in a small office with Tovar, Eaker said she's pretty tough as she planned out some of the day's operations.
"Don't mess with Judy," he said. "That's all I've got to say."
And given the number of tires that move through the collection yard, it's no wonder she needs to be tough to keep the program running smoothly.
Keep moving
The tire collection program is mandated by the state. According to the regulations, the county facility can't have more than 5,000 tires on the property.
Erin Jordan, public information officer with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, said the rules were put in place in 2002.
With about 73,000 tires coming in every month, it means the trucks are always moving to keep them from stacking up.
Layne Posivio is in charge of transporting the tires with CRM. While at the facility waiting for a tractor-trailer to be loaded, he said the trucks are always moving to keep up with demand. There are six drivers and one independent driver who covers the state, going from Mesa to the different pick-up sites in the various counties.
Posivio said he couldn't even guess at how many tires the CRM crews are moving every day.
"I currently have five trucks and 53-foot trailers, like the one out here, and typically if it's loaded completely full it's about anywhere from 1,200 to 1,400 tires," he said.
Posivio said when he started eight years ago, three trucks used to be able to handle the volume across the state and still keep everyone happy.
Pima County has seen an increase as well. The 73,000 tires per month is an increase of 10,000 more than the previous average.
Tovar said while the county does receive some tires from individuals and from collection bins at landfills or transfer stations, the bulk come from dealers and tire shops. Individuals can turn in five tires per year at no charge. Dealers accounted for 766,121 of the total 883,861 waste tires the county received.
A tire's second life
Waste tires aren't just disposed of after they're no longer fit for the road. According to CRM, using recycled rubber in products creates a smaller carbon footprint compared to relying on virgin plastic resins.
CRM also reported recycling four tires reduces about 323 pounds of CO2, equivalent to the emissions released from 18 gallons of gasoline.
A CRM representative said tires from Pima County are transported to their facility in Mesa and will be processed and turned into rubber crumble within a day or two.
The crumble is used in rubberized asphalt, synthetic turf and other products.
Tovar pointed out how much of a difference rubberized asphalt makes when it comes to noise reduction as you drive on it. Noise reduction isn't the only benefit. CRM reported California public roadway construction and repair projects have saved 20 percent over the last two decades using rubberized pavement.
CRM is headquartered in California.
Eaker and Tovar agree much of the county's success with the program is due to its contract with CRM.
The county has been working with CRM since 2005. Eaker said there had been issues with contractors going out of business or not meeting the county's standards before CRM took over the waste tires.
"We get about $1.2 million per year from (environmental) fees," Eaker said. "And, so far, we're not in the red on anything. It pays for everything. It pays for all of CRM, it pays for Judy's time, and that's a win."