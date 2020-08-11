Sgt. Jill Isely, who's in charge of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit, was at the gym running on a treadmill in late 2018 when she got a call from a former homicide detective.
“He called me because he was thinking about one of his cases from when he was a detective,” she said. “He asked me some questions about it and he said, ‘I’ve thought about it and I’ve been thinking about it a lot and I have some ideas,’ and I thought, interesting.
“I said, OK, I’ll hook you up with a cold case detective and you guys can talk.”
After that conversation she thought, “I wonder how many others are thinking and thinking and thinking and have ideas and want to work it a little bit.”
The conversation led Isely to contact another former detective, James Gamber, who worked homicide 14 years and retired in 2010. She asked him what he thought about her getting a group of retired detectives together to volunteer their time looking into cold cases.
“I bounced the idea off of Jim and I was like, ‘Am I being crazy?’ It got me to wonder, how many of these guys think that way?"
“Turns out, a lot,” Isely said.
By spring 2019, Isely had pitched Lt. Steve Carpenter, in charge of the Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit, on the idea and he went to his boss, Capt. Jeffrey Palmer — who once oversaw the Green Valley substation. Shortly thereafter, the volunteer homicide cold case unit came to be.
The team of retirees, five in all, provide their investigative skills and time combing through Pima County’s cold cases looking for new ways to solve or clear them.
“This is how the mind of an investigator works I think... it doesn’t matter how long you’re retired, you’ll think about these cases for the rest of your life,” Isely said.
Valuable service
“If it’s not for our five volunteers, the cold cases for the time being would be unaddressed,” Carpenter said.
In 2004, the Sheriff’s Department received grant funding to start a cold case unit but those dollars ran out years ago.
When Carpenter came onto the job of running the Violent Crimes Unit two years ago, Isely had two full-time detectives working solely on cold cases but the number of active cases grew, demand increased and they needed to shift those two to active investigations who were then only able to continue with cold cases on part time, if at all.
There just wasn’t enough funding.
“That’s the whole reason why I wanted to start this program, because manpower-wise it’s very difficult for one or two detectives who are only working cold cases part-time to make any headway in getting it done,” Isely said.
Carpenter credits Isely for innovating the volunteer group and she credits him for backing her on the idea and finding a way to make it happen.
“She’s maximizing what she can do with the resources that are present at this time,” Carpenter said. “Historically, in this department, staffing goes up and down, authorized staffing goes up and down, grant funding comes and goes, and so, that’s the picture right now.”
“Jill’s getting you the biggest bang for your county dollar,” Gamber chimed in.
Carpenter and Isely legitimized the group’s presence in the department through the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers.
“They became SAVs first...all five of them are SAVs,” Carpenter said.”But the only service they provide is to the violent crimes section homicide unit.
“You won’t see these five guys directing traffic in a parade, driving command centers. They’re strictly assigned to the homicide unit and strictly working the cold cases. It’s very specialized, it’s like a sniper-shot, so to speak.”
Knowledge collected
“The thing that I like about the program we created is we are harnessing such extensive knowledge and experience from retired detectives,” Carpenter said.
“It’s like the past generation helping the new generation, it kind of invigorates them and it teaches the newer cops and I think it’s a really good concert between the two.”
Isely, who’s been with the Sheriff’s Department for over 26 years and whose team handled the January investigation of a Curly Horn Ranches homicide off Helmet Peak Road, wanted the volunteer group to consist of former Sheriff’s detectives.
“From my standpoint, what I was requiring is they had to have been a former detective here, although that’s not totally necessary,” Isely said. “But a former detective here who had been in [the] violent crimes section because they already had done the job and know the kind of detail that we’re looking for.
“I knew that I wasn’t going to have a whole lot of time to train them up.”
Gamber was at the top of Isely’s list.
“He’s really been my biggest mentor in the homicide realm,” she said.
“If Jill asks me to come to work for her, there’s no hesitation on my part, I’d do it,” Gamber said.
Gamber has a storied career and worked on a number of high-profile Pima County cases.
He answered without hesitation when asked to name one of his most impactful investigations.
“[Case number] 961101232. Car bombing at La Paloma.”
“It became the centerpiece of Tucson crime for quite a while,” Gamber said, referring to the death of real estate developer Gary Triano in 1996.
Triano was killed in the parking lot of La Paloma Country Club and for the first three years of the investigation Gamber was the secondary detective.
“There are a lot of cases that were just, some of them are really educational, you appreciate them for the fact of how much you learn and how much you develop and the new skills you got, and there’s other cases that impacted you because of the brutal senselessness of what happened.”
“There’s no one definitive case in your career, but I have that one to throw out there because that got me on the front page of the paper. It wasn’t that I did anything spectacular, it’s just that we solved it,” Gamber said.
It led to two convictions, “And several TV shows,” Isely added.
Clearing the load
“We have over 200 cold cases” stretching back to 1955, Isely said. “There’s a lot of years there, a lot of time and that makes for a lot of cold cases.”
“We have a big vault of boxes full of cases; as you can imagine, if the case is very old it’s not digitized in any way or form, it’s not in our computerized system, so everything in it is a box full of papers...and it’s many times very disorganized.”
Gamber and his fellow volunteers are helping to make a dent in the backlog.
They organize cases, digitize reports and take interviews over the phone; they also might go out with a commissioned detective and knock on doors, though it’s only happened a few times.
“The only thing investigatively is we have to be really aware that we’re not cops anymore, so we’re just doing the low-risk stuff,” Gamber said. “But when you’re looking at cold cases that’s about 90 percent of the work you’re doing. You’re taking a new look at old stuff.”
“He [Gamber] does a lot of work on the phones,” Isely said. “He’s very good at interviewing people, he’s always been a master interviewer and he can get a lot of things out of people just over the phone.”
The volunteers can, and frequently do, reach out to other agencies across the country including the FBI and their investigative units and crime labs, they also receive bulletins from other agencies with things to look into locally, Gamber said. And they’re there to take in any new leads.
“The reality is just because a case is old and cold, leads still come in,” Gamber said.
“I was just finishing emails on a guy that resides in a foreign country and says he has information on a homicide that occurred here in Tucson.
“So instead of Jill sitting there trying to work through all this, I am now reaching out to this guy and getting through some of the roadblocks and communicating with this certain foreign country.”
“We get family members, they want to know, ‘What’s the status on my case?’ That all falls on Jill’s desk, she’s got hundreds of other things to be doing, now she can say I’ve got a designated group [to] reach out to the wife of this deceased person or reach out to this family member.”
He said there’s an unwritten rule that the investigators don’t look into any of their old cases that went cold, it’s preferable to have a fresh set of eyes on them.
“You are predisposed.”
Isely said there’s one case that four of the investigators worked on in the past that is being looked at by the fifth, a case that happened after he’d retired, “They’re not telling him anything, they’re just letting him go through it.”
Since the group formed in 2019 they have come close to clearing a few cases but they won’t end in an arrest.
“They’re going to be the type of clearance that’s called an exceptional clearance,” Gamber said.
“Everything has been done, every issue has been resolved, and this case, through the criminal justice system cannot go any further.”
“And it’s mainly because our suspects are dead,” Isely added. “We’re very certain that we know this is the killer, and we also know the killer is dead,” Gamber echoed.
New methods
Gamber said one of the first things you do when looking at a cold case is determining who is still alive.
“If everybody involved is dead, my witnesses are dead, my suspects are dead, yeah this is not going to be a productive case.
“Otherwise what you’re looking at is you go in and you look at the case from the very beginning, from the very first report, and you go all the way through it and you just start following threads that take you somewhere.
“It’s, What catches your eye? Why didn’t we ever follow this? Or, can we follow this through new technologies?”
The group is looking at a few candidate cases for genealogical DNA analysis, to both find killers and identify John or Jane Does.
“We’re at the point of using genealogy DNA where they can say, ‘This DNA came from this family tree,’” Gamber said. “So you go from a suspect pool of the entire planet, to potentially a suspect pool of let’s say 50 people.
“That’s much easier to work as a small group of people versus anyone in the world.”
But, there are limitations on how many cases they can send to the lab.
Gamber said the lab they’re working with has been instrumental in helping them to identify the best candidate cases which helps save time, money and effort.
“There’s limitations on it. We work with a lab that’s very supportive in that we can’t just shotgun every case we have out to the lab, it costs money. But it’s also not necessarily very realistic,” he said.
“We’re looking for the best probability cases from our point of view.”
“There’s speculation that future DNA [technology] is gonna be that we take DNA from a scene and they’re going to reconstruct the person. They’re gonna be able to say here is what the person physically looks like...that’s on the horizon of DNA,” he said.
Slowing down, a little
Gamber is 62 years old and said volunteering is not detracting from his retirement.
“Coming into this, it’s great,” he said.
“It was a tremendous effort on their part [to get the program approved] and it’s flattering that somebody says, ‘Hey, you’re good enough that we think you should come back and help us out.'”
“This is the tortoise and hare kind of thing, we’re the tortoises, we just plod along.”
“The movement that has been done on some of these cases is pretty exciting for me,” Isely said.
“Because it’s been a long time since we’ve really been able to concentrate on getting through some of these cold cases and coming up with some answers.”