The Arizona Department of Health Services has cleared the way for retired nurses to obtain temporary licenses to give COVID-19 shots.
Friday's decision came a day after a request from the Arizona State Board of Nursing on behalf of nurses who are retired or have inactive or expired licenses.
The waiver allows a limited, temporary license solely to administer vaccines.
The Board of Nursing made the request after receiving “numerous stakeholder inquiries… with many retired nurses seeking to assist in administering COVID-19 vaccines,” according to a Thursday memo from Joey Ridenour, executive director of the AZBN.
To qualify, nurses must have previously held a nursing license in any state or hold a current license in good standing; no prior discipline on the license; no pending investigation by a licensing authority; and agree to release the board and State of Arizona from liability.
Emma Lehner Mamaluy, Chief Counsel for the ASBN, said the licenses are good for 180 days contingent on Gov. Doug Ducey's State of Emergency declaration remaining in place. They can be renewed.
Lehner Mamaluy said they were contacted Jan. 11 by retired nursing groups around the state who wanted to help with vaccination efforts.
"They, figuratively, were pounding down the door because they want to help," she said. "It's who they are, it's in their DNA to want to help. It's inspiring."
Lynne Severe, a Green Valley nurse, has been contacting the Board of Nursing and ADHS for several weeks, advocating for the waiver.
Severe, a member of the RN Group of Green Valley, said there are about 150 members, many willing to help with the vaccine rollout.
"This is a big win for us," she said Friday.
The Board of Nursing has pushed on several fronts to make qualified nurses available to help out during the pandemic.
In March, they allowed for 48-hour emergency temporary licenses for those verified to begin work within seven days. They also waived some requirements to provide 90-day temporary licensure for nurses and nursing assistants in some cases.