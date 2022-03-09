The political climate has significantly changed since 1982, when retired Justice Stanley G. Feldman was named to the Arizona Supreme Court by Gov. Bruce Babbitt.
It would be a 21-year stint that included five years as chief justice during which he wrote more than 400 majority opinions.
According to Feldman, who will speak to the Green Valley Democrats via Zoom on Saturday, politicians on both sides of the aisle didn't always agree but they possessed a shared value that is increasingly harder to find in American politics: respect for one another.
"They differed; they didn't call each other names. They didn't threaten each other," he said. "They tried to find some way to get along with each other. I don't have to compare that with what goes on today."
Fast-forward to the U.S. House Select Committee investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year. The investigation has led to subpoenas of elected GOP leaders, including Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward.
Some see it as a partisan investigation targeting leaders of a political party, but Feldman disagrees.
"I think it's legitimate for the committee investigating January 6 to find out just what happened," he said. "I think Ms. Ward and several other members of the Legislature had a part in, in fact, may have signed the other slate — let's call it the irregular slate of electors from Arizona. So I think it's up to the committee to find out how this came about."
Feldman recalls a much more civil climate in his two decades on the court, and cites the relationship between then-state Senate leader Alfredo Gutierrez, a Democrat, and former GOP House leader Burton Barr as an example.
"They not only led two different parties in the Legislature, but they were actually friends. They used to have lunch a couple times a month, sometimes once a week, and try and get some way to find middle ground to get things done, and they largely were able to do it," he said.
As far as the dysfunctional culture in the nation's two major parties, Feldman says he's still looking for answers on how we got here.
"I wish I knew. It's no longer just, 'I don't agree with you on this, and I don't agree with you on that.' If you don't agree with me, you're a liar, a thief, a this, a that. I can threaten you. I can harass you. None of that took place back in 1982," he said. "It's just changed completely. And it's hard to get things done when people act like that."
Supreme Court
As the confirmation hearing of President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson nears, Feldman sees one connection to the past, which is how Supreme Court candidates are nominated.
"All the presidents and all governors who are appointing Supreme Court justices are looking to appoint someone who they think will support their views," Feldman said. "They get disappointed a lot by their picks that way, but that's what they're all aiming for. That's what Gov. Babbitt tried to get when he appointed me."
When it comes to Brown Jackson's qualifications, she checks the crucial boxes for Feldman.
"One of them is common sense instead of ideological rigidity, and she seems to have a lot of a lot of that. And another is varied kinds of experience in one's career, and she's been everything from a public defender to a practicing lawyer, to a federal judge and so forth," he said. "So I think she has all the qualities. I think they've picked a very good person."
Feldman turns 89 today, and still provides legal counsel with Miller, Pitt, Feldman and McAnally, a Tucson law firm he formed with Bob Miller and Don Pitt in 1968.
The passing of time brings changes in society, some expected and some unexpected, he said.
Since Feldman retired from the Arizona Supreme Court in 2002, advances in technology and innovation have social media connecting people to ideas and information like never before. It also has led to a spread of misinformation, which has Feldman worried.
"People can say anything with no relationship to reality and with nobody to check except for the very occasional or insufficient, let's say checks of the big platforms like Facebook and some of the others. But on some of the platforms, there's no check at all. Just say anything about anything, no matter how unreal your statement is," he said.
As we endure the early years of what many scholars refer to as the post-truth era, Feldman believes the big-tech companies like Facebook should be regulated to some extent without censoring its users.
"Now, there's always a question about facts. But some things are pretty clear. You know, the world is not flat, the world is round," he said. "...All sorts of things are known, and when people start saying things that are contrary to unarguable fact, then I think there needs to be some halt."