A new initiative beginning with retailers in the Tucson and Denver areas is hoping to get more customers to shop with reusable bags this summer.

With consistent signage, marketing and prompts, the pilot program "Beyond the Bag" from the Center for the Circular Economy, is helping local retailers remind customers about the importance of bringing reusable bags when they shop.



