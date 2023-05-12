A new initiative beginning with retailers in the Tucson and Denver areas is hoping to get more customers to shop with reusable bags this summer.
With consistent signage, marketing and prompts, the pilot program "Beyond the Bag" from the Center for the Circular Economy, is helping local retailers remind customers about the importance of bringing reusable bags when they shop.
According to the program’s website, participating retailers will place signs at key points in the shopping journey to remind customers to bring their own bags. Retailers will also ask customers if they need a bag at checkout. Additionally, the program is hoping to help customers remember to bring their bags before they shop.
The pilot program runs through July 30 at participating retailers, including CVS Health, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Dollar General, Target, Kroger and Ulta Beauty.
The initiative ultimately aims to empower individuals to build a habit of bringing reusable bags every time they shop, and to be part of a cultural shift to create a positive environmental impact that could reduce the 100 billion single-use plastic bags used every year in the U.S., according to the program website.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone