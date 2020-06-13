It was hard for Nilda Mattson to close El Patio for a few days last week after the popular restaurant had already been closed for seven weeks because of COVID-19.
But Mattson, the manager, said there was no other choice. She simply didn't have the employees.
“With staff, some people were feeling uncomfortable coming back to work because of COVID; some had sick family members and we were shortening kitchen hours, too,” she said. “At the moment, we still don't have enough staff but I didn't want to be closed any longer.”
El Patio reopened Tuesday, but Mattson said they are still not where they need to be. Managers have been working the floor and she has hired several new employees and brought back a few former employees.
They aren't the only ones with the problem. Sit-down restaurants across Green Valley and Sahuarita are finding themselves short-handed as they return from pandemic-forced closures. While some are trying to support staff with sick and compromised families, many are not at the level of business to bring everyone back yet.
Mattson said they have received nothing but positive feedback from customers since reopening and they are following all the CDC safety guidelines, like masks, gloves and extra cleaning.
“We’ve been blessed with our customers, which is why I felt bad closing that week because customers were so excited to come back in and it was hard to make that decision,” she said. “Even though we’re still short staffed we’re open and here because customers deserve better. We’re keeping everything safe and clean so employees and customers feel safe and we’re just doing the best that we can right now.”
Staff not ready
Manuel’s Mexican Restaurant reopened June 1, and has seen regulars begin to return to dine-in as well as ordering pickup. They closed their doors completely March 25 — no takeout or curbside service.
Azucena Gim's family owns the restaurant and she said they were busy last week during their opening, though it varies by day.
Monday was much slower, but even so they need employees to keep the pace of the restaurant moving. She said they are currently hiring and their staffing level is not where it needs to be right now.
“Not everyone has come back,” she said. “We have a little more than half of our staff back. I know a few have high-risk family members so they haven't come back and a few have left.”
Gim said many of the staff who are working are pulling double shifts and the restaurant hopes to hire more employees soon.
Mark Bond, the owner of Old Chicago Deli, said his staff has all returned except for one who has retired.
The deli reopened dine-in service May 11. While the dining room was closed they offered takeout, pickup and delivery, and even had grocery items such as toilet paper and eggs for sale. Delivery never ended up making up many orders and business is nowhere close to what it once was.
“It’s hit and miss; some days are good and some are not so good,” Bond said. “Takeout has been fairly good but my delivery service never really went off. We get a few home deliveries, and we’re still doing that. I get one or two a week."
While staffing hasn’t been an issue, he suspects generous unemployment benefits may be the reason he still has a vacant position.
“I haven't been able to replace my worker who has retired because no one wants to take it because of the unemployment benefits,” he said. “They’re drawing too much money on unemployment."
Unemployment
On March 27, Congress passed the Cares Act, which included a new, temporary federal program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). PUA opens up unemployment benefits to people who wouldn't normally be eligible for weeks of unemployment from Feb. 2 through Dec. 26.
This benefit ranges from $117 to $240 per week up to 39 weeks, and PUA recipients also receive $600 weekly in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits per week from March 29 to July 25.
On June 7, the Arizona Department of Economic Security created a 13-week extension of benefits to those who have exhausted their state unemployment insurance and are still unemployed.
Brett Bezio, deputy press secretary for DES, said as restaurants reopen, those on unemployment are encouraged to return to their previous place of employment if it's an option or begin a new job as soon as possible.
“In accordance with requirements for receiving unemployment, claimants are expected to accept bona fide offers of suitable work,” he said. “Refusing to accept suitable work can result in a disqualification from receipt of unemployment benefits.”
Suitable work is any work a person is reasonably qualified for and poses no “good cause to refuse” the offer. However, employees may still collect unemployment if they have good, pandemic-related reasons not to return to work. Some of the accepted reasons are if an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or has a family/household member who has COVID, or if quarantine or COVID-19 restrictions make it impossible for a person to get to work.
Whether fear over COVID-19 is enough to qualify a person to postpone work and continue receiving unemployment depends on an investigation by DES.
“If an employer believes an employee is turning down a job offer or a request to return to work that is unfounded, they can submit a report to DES to look into the matter,” Bezio said. “When an employer reports an employee for not returning to work, DES conducts a fact-finding in order to gain the necessary information to determine a claimant’s continued eligibility. During the fact finding, both the employer and claimant are afforded the opportunity to provide additional information and supporting documentation.”
Not enough business
While some restaurants have seen employees anxious about returning to work, others have a waiting list of employees eager to go.
Denny’s manager Pam Everett said almost all her staff is back, but they are down to 11 tables in the dining room and don’t have the business to have a full staff yet.
“I have the best staff you could hope for and they really wanted to come back,” she said. “I've had staff calling and asking when can I come back. The only time I don't let someone come is if their family is high risk or they may have come in contact with COVID.”
El Rodeo is also not at their full workforce yet because they are at half the capacity of their dining room to allow for required distancing.
Owner Laura Rocha said the number of staff working now has been enough to get done what they need to each day.
“We can’t bring the whole staff back when we only have half the tables, but we still have people who have been waiting to come back,” she said.
Many regulars are returning to the restaurant and she is still getting regular calls from residents curious if they can dine inside.
They’re focusing on getting back into the groove with the staff who are working.
“We’re getting used to the new routines — cleaning, masks, things like that — and it’s a little more work than normal,” she said. “It's not the busy season, it's summer that's helping us get used to things.”
Greg Hansen owns Twist and Shout 50's Diner in Sahuarita and the 19th Hole Bar and Grill in Green Valley. He said dine-in service is down by about 60 percent at both and that has caused the staffing level to be down as well.
“Staffing is probably close to that 60 percent, we’re at a little bit better than half,” he said. “We don’t need as many servers right now because we have less tables.”
While staffing isn’t at the same level, it isn’t the largest challenge for them now. It’s the slow season.
“The challenge we all have in Green Valley now is going into the summertime,” he said. “Not getting March and April is going to be a real challenge for a lot of restaurants. It’s going to be a lot of elbow grease and we’ll do what we have to keep going to the winter season, and hopefully we have a winter season.”