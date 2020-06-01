She’s more than six feet tall, weighs 200 to 220 pounds and doesn’t say much. Her name is Angelica, and she’s missing.
A sculpture that was part of a free drive-through exhibit at the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort went missing between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m.. Sunday, according to Pima County Sheriff’s deputies.
“Angelica,” a metal work, was created by Tucson artist John Benedict. The resort is at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road, about a mile west of Swan Road, south of Sunrise Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. Submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88-CRIME.org