Sahuarita residents from different parts of town packed into a crowded Monday night council meeting to voice opposition to a proposed hot-mix asphalt addition at Vulcan Materials Company near Quail Creek.
More than 150 people filled the Town Council's chambers on Monday, with roughly a third present for the call to the audience, where 13 people spoke against Vulcan's application to open an asphalt plant in Sahuarita. No one spoke in favor of the application.
Council members did not respond to the comments since Vulcan's application wasn't on Monday's agenda.
Organizers gathered about 1,200 signatures opposing Vulcan's application during a March 13 petition-signing event, and have collected more since.
Alabama-based Vulcan owns and operates 16 facilities in Arizona, including a sand and gravel mine at the proposed asphalt site in Sahuarita. Vulcan also owns a hot-mix asphalt operation north of Tucson.
Speakers raised concerns about potential pollution zones, increased truck traffic, safety issues and decreased home values. The call to the audience lasted about 40 minutes, with only one speaker addressing the council on unrelated business.
Most of Monday's attendees were there for to hear an unrelated rezoning request on the council's agenda.
The Town of Sahuarita's Planning and Zoning Commission tentatively scheduled Vulcan's permit application public hearing for May 1.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone