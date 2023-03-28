Sahuarita residents from different parts of town packed into a crowded Monday night council meeting to voice opposition to a proposed hot-mix asphalt addition at Vulcan Materials Company near Quail Creek.

More than 150 people filled the Town Council's chambers on Monday, with roughly a third present for the call to the audience, where 13 people spoke against Vulcan's application to open an asphalt plant in Sahuarita. No one spoke in favor of the application.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?