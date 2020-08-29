An Arivaca resident reported losing at least $187,000 and a Green Valley resident $25,500 in separate fraud incidents last week.
Details were not available on the Arivaca incident because the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is still attempting to follow-up with the alleged victim, but the initial report indicated at least $187,000 had been transferred out of a bank account.
It was not certain how her account was breached but a department spokesman said someone will generally only need an account and routing number to initiate a transfer that may then get transferred through a series of accounts to make it difficult to trace.
The Green Valley resident’s son reported his mother withdrew and FedEx’d more than $10,500 out of state and wired $15,000 out of a checking account to Bangkok, Thailand.
The resident suffers from memory loss and the son, who lives out of state, was not certain how she was convinced to send the money or what methods were used, according to the spokesman.
The spokesman said the department involves the FBI in frauds involving money that crosses state or national lines and will do so in these incidents.
Victims of bank transaction fraud may be able to recoup some or all of their losses depending on the bank and any insurance associated with the account but that is not always guaranteed, the spokesman said.
Residents are urged to delete or not respond to any emails that raise suspicion and to contact the department for guidance if needed.