Town of Sahuarita staff are still reviewing a proposal that could bring an asphalt plant to town, but the possibility of the facility has already got residents concerned about how it will affect life at home.
The proposed hot-mix asphalt (HMA) facility from Vulcan Materials Company would sit about a half-mile north of the Quail Creek community along Old Nogales Highway, and would be co-located with the company’s current sand and gravel operation.
Since Vulcan first submitted their permit application with the town in February, opponents of the asphalt plant have rallied at town halls and petition-signing events around concerns about how the plant’s emissions and truck traffic will affect the surrounding environment, public health and safety, and property values.
Mark Zimmerman, a Quail Creek resident and organizer of Concerned Citizens of Sahuarita — a grassroots organization formed after word spread of the potential plant — said he’s already heard of a few potential home buyers who have taken Quail Creek properties off their short list after hearing about the plant.
“I know a couple instances where…prospective buyers of an existing home found out there was an asphalt plant coming in and they backed out of the purchase of the home, or said they weren't going to consider that home on their list anymore because they didn't want to be living next to an asphalt plant,” Zimmerman said.
From Zimmerman’s perspective, it’s not just existing homes in Quail Creek that are being impacted, adding that some lots and homes currently under construction have also seen buyers come and go.
“Property values are one concern, but I think a lot of it comes down to quality of life issues. People are concerned about their health, added traffic, the odors…all of that combines to a lesser quality of life than what most people move here for and signed up here for, and they don't want to see that,” Zimmerman said.
For their part, Vulcan Materials has said the company is committed to working with the community to address concerns, and that plant operations would be regulated by a number of agencies — including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), and Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) — with the public’s safety in mind.
Industry perspective
Representatives with Robson Resort Communities, the developer of Quail Creek, did not return multiple requests for comment on the state of home sales since Vulcan’s asphalt plant was initially proposed.
But according to John Jay Brosky, designated broker for RE/MAX Select Green Valley and Tucson, the possibility of Vulcan’s asphalt plant has not had a discernible impact on home sale volumes in the community so far.
“Certainly there is concern among buyers looking to purchase in Quail Creek, however, the local MLS listing and sold metrics for Quail Creek reflect near identical volume from YTD 2022 and YTD 2023,” Brosky said in a statement.
According to market data from Redfin — a home search tool and real estate brokerage — just over 300 homes have been sold during the last two years in Quail Creek, with prices ranging from around $275,000 to $849,000, and just in the past six months, more than 70 homes were sold in Quail Creek with prices ranging from $290,000 (sold April 24) to $845,000 (sold March 1).
Homes currently for sale in Quail Creek are listed between $334,800 and $669,000, according to data from Redfin.
If the proposed plant moves forward in the permitting phase, then sale numbers will likely be impacted, Brosky added, but as of now, he said the proposed plant has not had much impact on sales, and his agents are not seeing much push back from buyers.
In accordance with Arizona disclosure requirements, Brosky also said his agents are also mandated to alert both sellers and buyers to the proposed asphalt plant.
“The state Association legal counsel has advised that this proposed asphalt plant is a material fact given that there might be quality-of-life considerations if the plant is permitted,” Brosky said.
“Sellers are to disclose via the Residential Seller’s Property Disclosure Statement (SPDS) and disclosure to the buyer is a notification from the buyer’s agent to their client.”
Disclosure protects both the sellers and buyers from liability and potential risks if something were to happen down the road, Brosky said.
If agents violate disclosure law by misrepresenting or not disclosing required information, the buyer could pursue legal action against agents for failure to disclose, fraud or misrepresentation.
What’s next?
Vulcan’s application for a permit to operate an asphalt plant along Old Nogales Highway is still under review by the Town of Sahuarita's Planning and Zoning Commission.
Following a joint study session between the Town Council and members of the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission, staff sent an initial comment letter to Vulcan Materials on April 7 requesting more information and clarification on several aspects of their application.
Vulcan is expected to respond to that letter with a second submission, after which a second review of the application will be conducted by town staff. Once all review comments have been addressed, public hearings will be scheduled, which will include a hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission and before the Town Council.
Staff have been eyeing a time in July for an initial public hearing date before the Planning and Zoning Commission, but have yet to announce a firm date.
For more updates, check out the Town of Sahuarita’s Planning and Zoning projects online at sahuaritaaz.gov/799/Planning-Projects.