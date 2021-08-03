Juan Ciscomani, a senior adviser for Gov. Doug Ducey, announced Tuesday that he is a Republican candidate for the House seat in Congressional District 2.
CD2 includes Green Valley, Sahuarita, part of Tucson and Sierra Vista.
As senior adviser to Ducey for regional and international affairs since 2015, Ciscomani has focused on trade, border security and other issues with Mexico. He also is former vice president of outreach for the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and was a senior program development specialist at the University of Arizona. He is currently vice chair of the Arizona-Mexico Commission, chaired by Ducey.
Ciscomani’s only other venture into politics as a candidate was in 2008, when he finished fourth in a four-person race for a House seat in the state Legislature in then-District 29. Democrats took both seats.
The seat is open; Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick announced in March that she is retiring after her term ends in January 2023.
Three Democrats have announced they’re in the race in the historically tightly contested district: Kirsten Engel, Randall Friese and Daniel Hernandez, all of whom serve in the Legislature.