One of the two women murdered in Arivaca in October was involved in human smuggling, according to two people interviewed in a recently released report from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The 147-page report on the deaths of Kaycie Mattias, 33, and her mother, Monica Gilkey, 55, doesn’t indicate a clear motive but paints a picture of a life of drugs and casual relationships in a community known for off-the-grid living.
Mattias and Gilkey were shot outside a home early Oct. 15. Mattias died after three friends loaded her into a vehicle in an attempt to get her help. The vehicle collided with a Border Patrol truck moments later in Arivaca and she was pronounced dead at the scene of two gunshot wounds.
Gilkey died a short time later at a Tucson hospital but not before telling first responders that a man named Justin was responsible for the shooting.
Justin Tyler Grandstaff, 37, a drifter from Oklahoma who had befriended the women, was arrested later that morning at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Arivaca Road. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and remains in Pima County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Several people reported seeing him leave the scene, according to the report.
Mattias, whose six children were being raised by her grandmother in Sells, had been involved in human smuggling in the past, according to two people interviewed. One friend was asked whether Mattias owed anybody money and said she had recently “dropped” $1,800 that belonged to her boss at a casino.
A family friend interviewed for the report said Mattias and Gilkey had a history of drug problems, and “they often associated with others who had similar addictions.”