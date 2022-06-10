A Pima County Sheriff’s report on an assault during a GOP meeting June 4 in Green Valley paints a different picture than a video that has gone viral.
Peter Jackson, 73, was cited for simple assault and trespassing after showing up at a gathering of candidates and Republicans wearing an N-95 mask, sunglasses and a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. Jackson, who was videotaping with a GoPro camera, was asked to leave the public event and refused.
He later was surrounded by people and struck twice by a woman before appearing to push her away, according to Jackson’s video. He was then pushed backward by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, hauled out of the gathering by several people and tossed to the ground.
The report, released Thursday, does not mention Masters or the second punch from the woman. It includes interviews with four witnesses, including one current and two retired law enforcement officers.
One witness said Jackson was “yelling and screaming.” None of the other witnesses or Jackson’s nine-minute video — which he said includes all but about one minute of his time inside the room — supports the statement. A deputy also watched video from the woman’s phone and did not note that Jackson had raised his voice.
Also not supported in the video is the victim’s contention that she was struck by Jackson. After she hit or pushed him in the shoulder then balled up her fist and struck him in the face, Jackson lifted his arm and came into contact with her arm in an apparent defensive gesture, according to the video.
Masters then moved between the two and pushed Jackson backward.
Three of the four witnesses said Jackson struck the woman. Based on that and video from the woman’s phone, the deputies cited Jackson on Saturday.
It wasn’t until the Sunday that a deputy received and watched Jackson’s video. After viewing it, the deputy noted, “It was hard to tell with the camera if that hand (Jackson’s) had come close to (the victim) or not.” The deputy does not mention the second strike to Jackson’s head.
The Green Valley News is not reporting the woman’s name because she is listed as a victim in the report.
Jackson will appear in Green Valley Justice Court on June 23 on the two citations.
The video has gone viral, appearing on major news shows, dozens of websites and social media while drawing cheers and criticism for Masters and launching a debate on civility and acrimony in politics.
