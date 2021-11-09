If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A preliminary report on a plane crash that took the life of a Green Valley veterinarian on Oct. 17 sheds no new light on what might have gone wrong aboard the Rockwell 112B.
Dr. Timothy Krone was the lone occupant of the small plane when it crashed about 20 minutes after takeoff from Ryan Airfield.
Krone, 44, was a popular veterinarian at Animal Care Center of Green Valley Animal and was program director for the Veterinary Technology program at Pima Community College until 2020.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board report, the plane took off at 1:39 p.m. and reached 4,500 feet as it headed southwest. The pilot conducted several 180-degree turns and a wide right turn followed by a left, then two “lazy-eight type maneuvers.” A friend told investigators that Krone was preparing for an upcoming biannual flight review schedule for the next week.
Data indicates the plane slowed to 50 mph and entered a descending left turn until contact was lost when it was 250 feet above the ground.
Investigators determined the plane hit the terrain about 20 miles from the airport “in a flat, wings level” position and it was mostly intact. It then “was consumed by post impact fire.”
All flight controls were found at the scene and “flight control cable continuity was established to the cabin area.”
Weather doesn’t appear to be a factor, with visibility at 10 miles and a temperature of about 88 degrees.
A final report on the crash will come in 12 to 24 months, according to the NTSB.
