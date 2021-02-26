A Tucson justice of the peace fired a gun into the ground during a confrontation with a man suspected of vandalizing his property and slashing his truck tires.
Judge Adam Watters and the suspect, Fei Qin of Tucson, had minor scratches and scrapes after the altercation Feb. 14 in the street near Watters’ home in the Catalina Foothills, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department report released Friday.
Qin, 38, was charged with stalking, a Class 5 felony, and is in Pima County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
According to the report, trash had been dumped on Watters’ property several times during the previous two weeks. Twice — on Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 — the tires on his pickup were slashed.
Sheriff’s deputies were making routine checks on the home after the vandalism was reported, and neighbors had taken photos of a suspicious vehicle. On Feb. 12, a man dumped trash and walked up Watters’ driveway while he was at work and his wife was at home, the report said. She and a neighbor called 911.
By this point, Watters told deputies he and his family were not sleeping well and lived in fear. One of their daughters brought a shotgun to the house for his wife’s protection.
Stakeout
On Feb. 14, Watters and two adult daughters staked out their property, him sitting in a chair in the desert and them near the guest house behind a bush with a view of the driveway. It was just before noon, and the daughters had the loaded shotgun with them. Watters had a handgun in his jacket pocket.
They said the man tended to show up at the same time during the day and wanted to get a photo of his face.
About an hour later, the suspect's vehicle was spotted by the daughters, who told Watters, “He’s here.” He told them to call 911, the report said.
Watters was unable to get a good photo as the vehicle passed by, then went to the road as the vehicle turned around in the cul-de-sac and headed back toward him, according to the report.
Watters said he stepped onto the pavement but not into the path of the Subaru driven by Qin. Watters started videotaping with his phone and said he was surprised when Qin stopped his vehicle next to him. He said he feared Qin was armed.
The men’s accounts diverge at this point.
Qin told deputies that Watters attempted to reach into the vehicle through an open window and strike him. He said Watters threatened to “blow your (expletive) head off.” Qin said he put his hands up to protect himself. Qin then opened the driver’s door, apparently scraping Watters’ left wrist, according to the report. Watters ordered him to the ground and Qin said no.
Qin had a scratch on one hand that was documented in the report.
Watters declined to be interviewed by investigators that day on advice of his attorney, Mike Storie. They met with investigators the next day at Storie’s office. Watters said he did not touch Qin during the incident.
Watters “stated something to the effect that he did make a threat to shoot the individual if he came after him,” according to the report, and told the investigator it was “a silly thing to say.” He said he had not produced the handgun by that point.
Watters, who is in his late-50s, said he felt threatened as Qin stared at him “not blinking” and apparently unafraid.
Watters said he ordered Qin to the ground again, and Qin said, “What are you going to do, kill me?”
Watters said he wanted to show Qin he intended to stand his ground. A couple of seconds of silence passed and Watters said Qin stepped toward him; that’s when Watters said he pulled the gun out.
“It was around this point that Mr. Watters believed that the camera turned off and that the incident of the male stepping toward him was not recorded,” according to the report. Watters said he was unsure how or why the camera turned off.
Qin denies moving in Watters’ direction; one of Watters’ daughters said she saw him lunge toward her father.
“He stated at that point was when he then fired a single round into the ground,” according to the report.
“He stated that it may have been pointed in (Qin’s) direction at one point,” perhaps at his torso or feet, according to the report, but that he never intended to shoot him. Qin said the bullet struck four inches from his foot and that he was hit in the face and eye with debris.
A deputy showed up seconds later.
Other details
In an interview with Watters a day later it was disclosed that his sister took his cell phone with the video home before deputies knew there was potential evidence on it. Watters said he and his sister have identical phones and phone cases and that it was a mix-up. He said the video had not been altered before investigators were able to view it.
Qin is a property owner who Watters said was involved in a recent eviction case. Qin told deputies he was a defendant in a court case recently attempting to evict a renter but said Watters was not the judge, though he couldn't say who was or whether the judge was male or female. The names of the renters involved in the case were found on mail that was among the trash left on Watters’ property.
A glass pipe, marijuana and butcher knife were among the items found in Qin’s car. He denied throughout the entire investigation that he dumped trash on Watters' property or slashed his tires. Qin eventually got a lawyer and stopped talking to investigators.
Watters did not return a call Thursday seeking comment.