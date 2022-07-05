Facebook and Nextdoor posts about possible crimes, community concerns and other issues can garner hundreds of responses and likes, but it doesn’t necessarily mean the message makes it to police.
And that often means nothing will be done about it.
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said crimes or suspected crimes are frequently reported on social media rather than through official channels, but how often SPD actually learns about them is a different story.
“I think they are of the belief this somehow gets communicated to the police department when in a large number of situations it does not," Noland said.
Monitoring social media is a challenge for police departments because of the sheer volume of online posts.
“We would be following multiple threads on multiple platforms, and we'd have to have somebody establishing what I think of as a sign-on, then monitoring that 24/7, 365,” he said. “It's quite complex.”
Noland sees posting crime concerns on social media rather than reporting to the police as having a negative effect.
“When we are unaware of it, we are not even able to attempt to address it, investigate it, figure out if it has some validity, things of that nature,” he said.

Residents of Rancho Sahuarita Facebook page, with more than 5,000 members, is a common way to communicate in the town; not all the members live in Rancho Sahuarita.
Bob Webster, the lone resident Rancho Sahuarita board member and a retired police officer of 40 years, said it's common to see residents turn to the group to “report” car break-ins, loose pets and inappropriate behavior at pools or parks.
He's spoken with people who had car break-ins but did not report it to police because they had left their car unlocked.
“Social media seems to be one of the main ways to release frustration,” he said. “They are able to try to express frustration without confrontation, but nothing really gets done.”
Webster uses the page to stay informed and to relay information. He recently became aware of posts describing potentially illegal activity at the parks and pools. When he learned little of these concerns made it to SPD, he had a meeting with police.
“I don't feel enough people report things, which can make it difficult to handle these issues,” he said. “With this situation, I met with management, talked with police and between the three of us we had a plan to address the pools and parks.”
Webster said the concerns voiced on Facebook are from a relatively small group when you look at the overall size of Rancho Sahuarita, but it’s key for people to report any concerns to people who can do something about it — the HOA and police.
“There’s a misconception about wasting police time when you call 911," he said. “One of the things I try to promote is if a person sees something like a crime in progress or suspicious activity, call 911 because they are trained to decide how to send it out. Let them make that determination.”
Why Tweet it?
Webster believes the draw of anonymity can cause people to turn to social media to voice concerns.
“Social media is faceless so you can go on to social media and report without having to be official,” he said.
Noland agrees anonymity plays into the question of whether to report questionable activity.
“I believe there’s some anonymity connected to some of the sign-ons people use on social platforms,” he said. “People can create multiple accounts and some people use those to post stuff.”
In her dissertation at DePaul University, “Crime Reporting Through Social Media: Potential Opportunities in Community Policing,” Kimberly Washington dubbed it the “Perceived Social Media Anonymity Effect.”
“It is the premise that allows one to relinquish the fear of being in large crowds and speaking up when crimes have been committed while also being able to seek solitude among numbers on a social media platform,” she wrote. “It allows the individual to speak about their experiences while casting off the social responsibility of officially reporting it. They make information available to those who choose to use it as they see fit.”
Noland said sometimes people are just unsure if their concern is worthy of contacting the police.
“If a concern of a resident involves possible criminal activity, we want to know,” he said. “There is really nothing too small to call about.”
This will get action
While Noland said people should report directly to police, when the department becomes aware of a concern on social media, they will respond to it.
“When we do come up with these things and the public makes us aware, our goal is to address it with appropriate resources by making it an NOPP (Neighborhood Oriented Policing Project), which tells officers on different shifts what the issue is and what prior officers have done on calls for service.”
When the Residents of Rancho group saw posts from dozens of people about problems with teenagers at the parks and pools, SPD worked with Rancho Sahuarita to have a greater presence there.
Town of Sahuarita Communications Coordinator Mark Febbo handles social media inquiries to the town, and said there is a positive in residents using social platforms to inform each other.
“Some look at it as a Neighborhood Watch,” he said. “Nextdoor is sort of seen to be a neighborhood watch where neighbors are making each other aware of what’s going on around them. It's very useful for them.”
Webster also sees some pros in using social media to address concerns.
“One of the goals of SPD is to have more Neighborhood Watches in Rancho as a result of seeing the same things I do,” he said. “There's some positives that come out of this like sharing lost pets, who took a bike, etc.”
Report it
For Noland, the message to the public is clear: If you have a concern about potential criminal activity or activity that impacts the quality of life, call 911.
“The only thing we want them to know is 911. It's for your parking violation, your need to know, or to talk to an officer about whether this or that occurring is true or, ‘I want to report a crime in progress,’” he said. “There’s no difference between someone calling in a parking violation, a barking dog or an assault in progress as far as which number to call."
“We want you to call and all we want you to do is call 911.”
Those who call the police can remain anonymous and request not to leave a name and number, though Noland said it is better when they can call people back for additional details. People can use the anonymous 88-crime to report suspicious activity, although Noland said that information may not get to police right away.
Webster also encouraged residents to report issues in a more official fashion.
“The first line of defense on some issues, like barking dogs, is to talk to your neighbor and see if you solve it between each other,” he said. “Of course, you can report it to the HOA or police. At the next level, suspicious activity or a crime, you should call 911. There are a lot of ways we can handle things.”
Febbo said as far as town maintenance or other issues are concerned, they respond to every social media comment or message they get, but reporting directly to them can speed up the process.
“We do react to things right away, and even if it’s not our responsibility we will make sure it gets routed to the appropriate person, like the county or another agency,” he said.