Hospital

Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley closed June 30, but employees were required to still come to work through Aug. 20. But they were terminated July 21.

 Christian Alvarado Green Valley News

Plans are moving forward to reopen Green Valley’s closed hospital but a firm timeline and services it will offer haven’t been determined.

Michael Choo, chief operations officer, said Tuesday the hospital will become part of Southwest Healthcare, which includes two entities in California — a for-profit hospital and an urgent care for mental health patients.



Tags

