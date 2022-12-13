Plans are moving forward to reopen Green Valley’s closed hospital but a firm timeline and services it will offer haven’t been determined.
Michael Choo, chief operations officer, said Tuesday the hospital will become part of Southwest Healthcare, which includes two entities in California — a for-profit hospital and an urgent care for mental health patients.
The group is led by Precious Mayes, CEO and president of Pacifica Hospital of the Valley in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles. Paradise Valley attorney Paul Tuft also is an owner.
Choo, speaking to the Rotary Club of Green Valley and in an interview with the Green Valley News on Tuesday, said the hospital is going through the attestation process, which involves an inspection by a healthcare architect to ensure the building meets safety and code requirements.
When that report is back, they will begin the licensing process, then further recruiting of staff and doctors. Timing of reopening will largely depend on what is in the attestation report and how long licensing take, he said.
The asset-purchase agreement with Lateral Investment — former operator of the hospital, which closed in July — has not been signed yet “but is making good progress,” a hospital spokesperson said.
Changing the name of the hospital remains up for discussion, Choo said, though any move to do so likely would come later to ensure it can open as soon as possible.
Services offered and other questions will be decided in coming weeks, with an eye on balancing community needs and revenue goals to keep the hospital operational.
Choo said the facility will be operated as a 49-bed hospital, as in the past, and there will be no major renovations to the seven-year-old building that would slow down the process.
