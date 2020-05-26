A family rented a home west of Sahuarita, moved in and hooked up satellite TV service before discovering they'd been scammed.
The victims found the home on Craigslist, where it was pitched as a “no-see, no contact” because of Covid-19.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the residence in the 15000 block of Avenida Haley in Ocotillo Ranches on May 18, after John Malozsak, a property manager and owner of Suburban Real Estate Group, went to check on it and found the family had moved in.
The man showed Malozsak and deputies what he thought was a valid lease and told them he was provided an access code to the house’s key lockbox by the scammers, Malozsak said.
The Sheriff's case report said the man lost $700 to the scammers. Malozsak said it was $1,400.
Malozsak said the scammers somehow hacked the third-party lockbox provider.
“We would have gotten an alert,” but didn’t, he said. “I’m actually in conversation with the lockbox provider, we’re working with them on what sort of protocols can be added, what can be done to prevent this.”
“They’re sophisticated. If they can make money doing this can you imagine if they’re doing this all across the country?” he said.
The victim told Malozsak he communicated with the scammers by email and text, they used a 602 area code phone number, and once he checked out the house and signed the lease he sent them money via a Western Union transaction through his bank.
Malozsak said the man told him Western Union doubts they’ll be able to do anything about the lost money.
The man thought for a split-second during the process that maybe something was fishy but “went against his better judgment,” according to Malozsak, whose property management company’s sign was posted in the front yard.
Here's how the scam works. The scammer grabs photos of a current rental off the internet, takes the existing ad content and posts their own ad with a modified property description. They say they’re not doing a personal showing because of the risk of contracting Covid-19.
Malozsak said that in light of this incident, Suburban will be taking steps such as providing warnings in the house and on the lockbox urging anyone who may be checking out a rental property to connect with the agent.
The husband was compliant with the deputies and has since moved his wife, 1-year-old child and all of their belongings out of the house.
Malozsak said he would have worked out something with the man and felt bad for the position he was in but already had a lease signed with other tenants.
Lt. Derek Ogden of the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the case was turned over to the fraud investigation unit and has since been closed.