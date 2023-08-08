For Rent sign
Sahuarita Town Manager Shane Dille said the loss of residential rental taxes in 2025 won't lead to loss of services in the town but it could spell missed opportunities down the road.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed Senate Bill 1131, a residential rental tax ban, on Aug. 1 in a last-minute compromise to get lawmaker support for Proposition 400 — a Maricopa County transportation funding tax extension requiring legislative referral before going to voters. Voters approved Prop 400's half-cent tax in 1984, with the current extension set to expire in 2025.



