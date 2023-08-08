Sahuarita Town Manager Shane Dille said the loss of residential rental taxes in 2025 won't lead to loss of services in the town but it could spell missed opportunities down the road.
Gov. Katie Hobbs signed Senate Bill 1131, a residential rental tax ban, on Aug. 1 in a last-minute compromise to get lawmaker support for Proposition 400 — a Maricopa County transportation funding tax extension requiring legislative referral before going to voters. Voters approved Prop 400's half-cent tax in 1984, with the current extension set to expire in 2025.
The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus listed eliminating the residential rental tax as one of its priorities in its Majority Plan 2023.
Dille said the town and League of Arizona Cities and Towns opposed the bill, adding the town also sent letters requesting Hobbs to veto it.
"So, the bottom line is cities and towns outside of Maricopa County are having to join in and pay for the cost of getting Prop. 400 passed," Dille said, adding it will be about a $175,000 hit to the town.
The residential rent tax ban goes into effect Jan. 1, 2025. Dille said there are no plans to compensate for the revenue loss with other taxes at this time.
The town's residential rental, leasing and licensing for use tax is 2%. As of Aug. 8, Realtor.com estimated Sahuarita's median residential rent at $1,945 per month.
"Some cities, it was in the millions of dollars, but it wasn't that big of an impact for us," Dille said of losing the tax revenue.
"Part of our budgeting practice is to not spend all the money we anticipate getting," he said, adding it doesn't equate to a reduction in services. "What it will mean for us, at least initially, and we're hoping in the long-term, it just means we have less when we forecast our General Fund balances. It's going to be short now $175,000 a year."
Dille added the town budget expenditures at less than the revenue.
"What it is, is a loss of opportunity, meaning if something comes around the corner, we're not going to have that money to be able to use to advance whatever — to help go toward a new dog park," he said. "In terms of services, we got 100% of our expenditures covered."
