Looking for the real estate market to relax its grip anytime soon? It may be a while, and not just for home sales.
Several influences are prompting an upswing in rental prices for seasonal and year-round leases, which are in short supply and strong demand. When or if the market will scale back to “more affordable” is anyone’s guess, local experts say.
Upward boundRents are rising “pretty significantly,” said John Malozsak, incoming president of Green Valley Sahuarita Association of Realtors and owner of Suburban Real Estate Group in Sahuarita.
“Ten percent in the last year,” and in some cases more, he and others said.
For a property listing at $2,000 a month, that’s another $2,400 more annually, or $26,400 rent. Lower-end rents are trending roughly $50 more per month. Larger and luxury accommodations with more amenities can be in the $4,000/month ballpark locally.
Randy Weese of villa2rent, which has an inventory of 28 rentals primarily in Green Valley’s East and West Villas developments, recently notified his tenants of a $50 monthly increase. Until 2020, he offered seasonal units, mostly in the peak season January-March.
“Now I’m doing year-round,” he said — no more seasonals. “Last year did it; it was a COVID thing.”
With pandemic numbers surging through summer 2020, the rental market took a hit. Last high season, Weese had a three-month renter cancel at the last minute; another booked three months and stayed one.
Until recently, “I had some tenants only paying only $500 a month,” he said. “Can you imagine running a business in today’s world on that?”
Rent has to cover bills, which can run $100 to $150 monthly for gas; electric is $35 and up factoring in electronics requiring 24/7 operation; internet, cable TV and phone are all subject to price hikes, Weese noted. Recreational-use fees can add another $500 yearly, plus $150 for the tenants, not including taxes.
Add to that HOA dues increases, insurance and inflation and it adds up, said Rex Rogers, owner/broker of Long Realty Green Valley Rentals, who manages rentals for owners.
“The only place where it causes a plus is when you file income tax. By adding depreciation, you wind up making nothing,” Weese said.
It’s not all COVID, but the pandemic hurts when it keeps out-of-state visitors from heading West.
For many of the years he’s been in real estate, Weese has done seasonal and year-round rentals, profiting from both.
“A lot of (the rental price) has to do with condition of unit,” Rogers said. “Some units increased substantially because the price was too low.”
He said he’s seen increases go up $15 to $50 a month, based on conversations the owners. Rentals are essentially all business for them so it’s their call.
“It’s been a weird phenomenon,” Malozsak said.
“Early in 2020, people freaked out (because of COVID), it was not great for the seasonal rental owner. Travel was weird and restricted,” he said, adding the coming season should be a different story.
“(Getting out) has opened back up, travel is better, people got the vaccines,” he said.
As of Aug. 31, Green Valley’s ZIP codes had vaccination rates of 92 percent (85622) and 87 percent (85614 — partial Sahuarita); Sahuarita’s slightly over 62 percent (85629), according to the Pima County Health Department.
Malozsak is doubtful Green Valley/Sahuarita’s high season this year will be hurt much, certainly not like last year’s, and that people will take advantage of that.
He has been selling real estate locally for nearly 17 years and managing rental properties for 11. It got so the off-season income barely covered the bills, if at all, and leaned that way long before COVID.
“I kind of came to same conclusion” to drop the (seasonal) rental side and made a business decision to focus on one kind of market, he said. “It’s a different business model to manage each.”
Then there’s “mid-season,” starting in November/December, where rates are 30 percent below high season; that’s similar for April, also a transitional period. In May through October, rates drop by 40 percent, Malozsak noted.
“The issue is, you hustle all year to book the three hottest months, then after that, February,” when prospects either working or shopping (Tucson’s) Gem Show want a few weeks. A lot of juggling’s involved.
“It’s difficult to commit to just February when you want the maximum benefit for three months.”
Long time comingWhat’s happening in that market began years before COVID, though, Malozsak said. There had been very little price increase for a decade.
“There was just not enough demand, tenants were not paying it. The market slowly improved and in 2020, March hit and everybody panicked, (travel) reached a moratorium but much to everyone’s surprise, the rental market not only survived but has increased 5 to 10 percent.
“In 2021, thus far, we’ve seen 20 percent and as much as 30 percent just this year, a huge influx of rentals.”
COVID did several things, including showing that people can work from home more so than they thought. People are realizing they can make a move now.
“I’ve also also had pre-retirees deciding to retire early and make the move. Many are coming from Southern California, large metro areas, they’re tired of the isolation, shutdowns.”
They’re going to rent before they buy or are waiting for new-home construction, which is now taking maybe 12 months, Malozsak said. “Even with the price rises, it’s still a great deal for them. There’s a lot of driving factors.”
And he’s only talking the 55-plus age set. Also contributing to persistent demand and sparse supply is a younger population.
“Renting is also huge with ages 38-48, families have figured out they can live affordably, moving but renting first.”
He also knows of owners who’ve invested in residential property that had been a rental and didn’t plan on taking it over until later, “but again, (in this) shake-up, they realized this is a good time and they moved in.”
Each of these factors affects supply and demand, he said. It’s taken rentals off the market, and that’s on the Green Valley homes, but in other cases, owners decided to cash out on the rental homes; another owner moved in and took the rentals off the market.
“Not only are there the same number of renters, but more.”
What does the future hold? “No one’s got a crystal ball,” Malozsak said.
“Green Valley’s got a lot going for it – top-notch retirement community, a beautiful place, not too many people know about it – that’s maybe a good thing – it’s relatively affordable, good jobs are coming this way and people can work remotely,” he said.
“I’m a pretty optimistic guy, but the older I get, the more cautious I get, to see how this is going to level out for us and the rest of the country. Every area will be affected by its surroundings.”
He references the Industrial Revolution, a transition to new manufacturing processes in Europe and the U.S. which stretched roughly from 1760 to 1840, for which people moved into cities for jobs. Then came suburban sprawl of those who worked in the city but lived in the outskirts.
“It’s kind of what’s happening in the digital era,” he said. “We’re just not having to travel, sit in traffic and live in cities. It’s an interesting phenomenon.”
Possibly storm activity also has a role.
“People do finally get fed up with snow, blizzards, hurricanes, earthquakes, start looking for where’s moderate.”
Who’d have thought a microscopic coronavirus would play such a major part?
Molozsak’s prediction?
“Being in debt forever will be the next pandemic, probably we’ll see the effect of that yet in our years.”
For the time being, if you or someone you know is looking for a rental, you may already be out of luck. Rogers said as of last Thursday, he had only two units left for January and three for March.
Peak-season rentals always booked relatively fast, but really pell-mell this time.
“In the last three days I’ve had five calls,” he said. “Normally I would have more availability at this point.”