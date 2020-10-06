Sahuarita Road will close from Wednesday at 5 a.m. to Thursday at 7 p.m. while Union Pacific resets the railroad tracks on the crossing near Nogales Highway.
The closure will be from Nogales Highway to Aztlan – a FICO-owned side street just west of Santa Rita Road.
Eastbound traffic will detour using Nogales Highway north to Valencia Road, then east to Wilmot Road, to return to Sahuarita Road.
Westbound traffic would use the same detour in reverse — north on Wilmot Road, west on Valencia Road and south on Nogales Highway.
The Pecan Store will be closed for curbside pick-up of online and phone orders, according to FICO. Curbside pick-up will resume Friday. Orders placed after Tuesday morning will not be shipped until Friday. The Pecan Store remains closed for in-store shopping.
FICO also said farm roads are closed to the public; they are not improved and are used by farm equipment and would present a hazard to the public and farm employees.
Public safety vehicles will be allowed to used FICO farm roads when responding to emergencies.