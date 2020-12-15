For almost 10 years, Walden Grove High School has felt a comforting sense of safety and kindness under the watchful eye of Raul “Ralph” Alvarado, a campus monitor.
Today, the entrance to the school office is lined with messages of love and loss. Alvarado, 53, passed away from COVID-19 on Thursday after more than a week on a ventilator in a Phoenix hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Rosie, son, Adrian, and daughters Danielle and Alecia.
Alvarado was a familiar sight in the halls and on the sidelines of football or soccer games. He cheered on students, made sure everyone got a friendly smile and encouraged kindness.
Before Walden Grove, Alvarado worked at Sahuarita High School and with the Arizona Department of Corrections for 21 years.
Adrian Alvarado, 17, is a senior at Walden Grove and said more than anything, his father taught him to do his best.
“What I learned from my dad is to always be confident and learn from our mistakes,” he said. “My dad was a great, caring person and if anyone needed help he would be there. He just enjoyed being with his family and friends.”
Adrian said it’s his father’s kind nature and friendly spirit that most people knew him for.
“You’d never see him in a bad mood; he was always smiling whenever you would see him,” he said. “At lunch, he would always be in the cafeteria next to the lunch ladies when people would pay for their lunch. What stood out is if someone didn't have enough money, he would always say, ‘Here's a couple dollars’ so that kid could eat lunch.”
Raul’s wife, Rosie, who worked at Sahuarita High School as counseling secretary, said helping others was just part of who her husband was.
“He just did whatever he could for people,” she said. “He gave kids rides when they needed it... He always wanted to help someone whether they were broken down on the side of the road...anybody. ”
No. 1 fan
One of Raul’s passions was sports, especially high school sports his son was participating in. Adrian said his father never missed a soccer or football game.
“My favorite memory is probably just seeing him at every game cheering me on,” Adrian said. “It's funny, it’s so cold at the games and he's the only person in shorts. It cracked me up every time. He’d go to every game, he wouldn’t miss one.”
One of Adrian’s closest friendships was formed through sports. Ethan Itule, 17, a junior at Walden Grove, met Adrian during soccer and later football. The friendship blossomed when they both became kickers on the football team.
“Walden Grove is a two-story building and he was always at the top of the stairs as students were coming up," Itule said. "He was always saying hi to the students and smiling.”
Itule said Raul often called students “mija” or “mijo."
He remembers seeing Raul shivering on the sidelines at every game.
“Even though it was freezing, he was always there getting the balls, doing the scores,” he said. “Just no matter what was happening to him, he cared about others.”
Itule treasures many of the lessons and time spent with Raul.
“He was always giving me a good perspective on how to be a better friend to Adrian and a better teammate,” he said. “Now, we’re able to coach each other. Looking back on it, Raul laid the foundation for that and that's something I'm really thankful for.”
Rosie said Raul helped coach everything from T-ball to football.
“All the students knew him and he knew all of them, and he loved every one of them,” she said. “He loved to tell stories. He loved to laugh.”
Walden Grove Football Booster Club President Dawn Camp said Raul was a staple of Friday nights on the field.
“Every Friday night he was there making sure that everything was open, clean and welcomed everybody through those gates with a smile and wave,” she said. “He made sure we knew he was there for just anything. He was always there.”
Healthy, prepared
Adrian said his father was healthy. He didn’t smoke or drink and for the last three months, Raul had been running six miles a day.
“He told me and mom he was going to do that so that if he did get COVID it would not hit him as bad,” he said. “But it did and he tried his best to be in the best shape but it just overtook his body.”
Raul tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 24, and on Dec. 1 he was admitted to Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley. His case was serious and he was flown to Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix where he was placed on a ventilator Dec. 2.
The last time Adrian spoke to his father was in Green Valley.
“Once he got transported to Phoenix it got way harder because they were doing so many treatments to try and get him better. It was hard to see him, he would be asleep,” he said. “So, we just had to talk to the nurse, tell the nurse what we wanted to tell him and the nurse would do that and tell him what we said.”
While Raul was in the ICU, a gofundme account was started to help support the Alvarado family with medical expenses. As of Tuesday, it had raised $24,534.
Itule said once Walden Grove students discovered the page, they began sharing it and donating in a big way.
“It was super cool watching all these students who care about him so much giving back to him,” he said.
For Adrian, it reinforced how much the community cares.
“It just shows how much people cared about him and it just shows how great a community it is out here in Sahuarita that we can really do something big like this,” he said. “It just shows how much love there is in people out here.”
The family said a Celebration of Life will be held later.
Remembering Raul
Raul — Ralph to many — is missed at Walden Grove and Sahuarita High School, where he worked earlier.
Walden Grove Principal Teresa Hill said Raul was a mentor and friend to endless students and staff.
“He always had a huge smile on his face and found a way to make every situation fun," she said. "He took time to learn all students by name and always encouraged them to do well and make good choices. He celebrated their accomplishments and just made school better for so many."
Itule said he was thankful to Raul and is supporting his friend.
“I told Adrian, now your dad won't be on the sideline watching, he will be there with you next to you on the field kicking," he said. "Let's bring everyone up. Let's remember his legacy. If another student is sad, let's not fall down together, let's bring each other up.”
For Adrian, his father was his inspiration and teacher.
“He was my motivation then and it's even bigger for me now because every time I think of it, I'm just going to do it for him now," he said. "I know my dad would want everyone to be happy right now just for him. I want people to remember him as the person he was.”
He hopes Raul’s legacy of kindness inspires others.
“I just encourage other people to be like him, supportive," he said. "Be the best person you can to other people because I know my dad did the best he could to help others out. I just hope others learn from my dad."