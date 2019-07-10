The remains of a hiker missing since February in the Santa Rita Mountains have been found.
Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada said Joseph Smallwood's remains were found around 8 a.m. today thanks to the help of a hiker who found Smallwood's belongings Monday and led them back to the area this morning.
Mark Wilson found keys, a shoe, a fanny pack, two hiking poles and other items that appear to have belonged to Smallwood, an 82-year-old Ohio man.
Wilson made the discovery Monday and detailed it on his hiking blog with a photo of the site where he found the items.
Smallwood was hiking alone Feb. 5 when he called 911 about 4 p.m. and said he was lost and couldn’t find a trail. The call launched a search in the snow-covered mountains involving 120 people and agencies from eight counties. It was called off a week later, with Smallwood presumed dead.
According to the National Weather Service, it snowed in the Santa Ritas that first night, with temperatures dipping to 29 degrees and wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph.
