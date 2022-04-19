The American Cancer Society Relay for Life raised more than $33,000 following the event April 2. Proceeds go toward cancer research at the University of Arizona. Supporters and participants also raised awareness about the disease, honored cancer survivors and memorialized loved ones lost to cancer. Held at Rancho Resort in Sahuarita, the daylong event included meals for survivors and their caregivers provided by local restaurateurs Amy and Greg Hanson, appearances by local dignitaries; performances by Continental Student Orchestra, Moon Shadow band, NJROTC Color Guard and Walden Grove High School honor students, who helped with registration, jewelry sales, luminaria bag decorations and other facets. Ginny Hutcheson’s Quail Creek relay team and donors raised more than $17,000. Special laps showcased decorated bras for breast cancer, another baked goods, and the bittersweet evening luminaria lap — beautiful and emotionally moving with survivor stories and nods to lost loved ones. The event also supplied 464 pounds in canned-good donations for the Sahuarita Food Bank. "We might not be a big event, but we put on the best event in a long time," Hutcheson said. Still want to contribute? Go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz
