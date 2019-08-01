Pima County School Superintendent Dustin J. Williams has appointed Denise Reis to the Sahuarita Unified School District Governing Board.
Reis and Megan Jove applied for the seat left vacant when Dalia Zimmerman resigned effective June 3. A panel selected by SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela and board president John Sparks interviewed both candidates Wednesday and made their recommendation to Williams.
Reis, a 41-year resident of Arizona, has a BS in agriculture, agricultural education and agricultural technology management information systems.
Reis has had a contract with the Arizona Future Farmers of America, Career and Technical Education Student Organization for nine years. According to her questionnaire, she's responsible for electronically scoring the majority of their state-level competitions.
She was a substitute teacher for the Continental School District in 2004, and she spent a year as an eighth-grade/science teacher at Continental. She was a substitute teacher for SUSD and Continental in 2006-09.
When applying for the position, Reis said she'd been thinking about becoming a school board member for some time because she's a strong believer in public schools. "In today's climate, I feel we need strong school boards to combat the tremendous amount of misinformation about public schools," she wrote.
The position will be up for re-election in November 2020 for a two-year term.