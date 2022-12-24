Sharon Rezac Andersen woke up Nov. 13 to a yellow glow and thought it was the sunrise. Then she heard the smoke alarm and looked at her clock: 4:10 a.m. She jumped out of bed, discovered a fire in the next room and called 911 as smoke quickly filled her Green Valley home.
Firefighters later told her the smoke alarm saved her life; she was about two minutes from dying.
The smoke and fire damaged or destroyed sentimental objects, including photos and memories of her 58-year marriage; her life as an academic and political activist; and her home of nine years. Things can be salvaged and repaired, but she will not be back in the house — now with drywall, appliances, some ceilings and much of the flooring torn out — until at least June.
But that’s not what Sharon remembers or focuses on from that night and the weeks following. She’s recalling the kindness that has come her way in waves.
For a woman used to giving so much, she grants it has been humbling to find herself on the receiving end.
“It is people, family and friends who are the greatest gift,” she said.
Kindness of firefighters
Sharon remembers how firefighters identified and carefully retrieved many items that were clearly personal, such as a family album, an encased U.S. flag, her husband’s Army National Guard dog tags and wooden sculptures — including one of St. Francis made of mesquite that she later hosed off and restored herself.
She said firefighters brought them safely out to her as she sat in an ambulance and again told her how lucky she was to have been awakened before being overcome by smoke.
Sharon’s daughter, two sons and their families have taken turns coming and surrounding her with love. Friends Karen and Chuck Johnson put her up in their home for about a week, and then more friends, Rosalie and Don Cassiday, offered their casita while she looked for more permanent housing to wait out the long restoration and rebuilding process.
Through the Johnsons, she found a place just a few doors down from her own home, but said the housing transition with friends was a critical part of being able to move forward.
Many friends come by to check in on her, offering hugs and help. One couple has had her over for dinner every Sunday since the fire.
The restoration workers have made a special point to retrieve personal items, including a family member’s wallet with driver’s license, library card and money clip; paintings and photos covered in soot or charred but possibly still salvageable; a signed print of her husband’s favorite golfer, Payne Stewart.
Another salvaged sculpture had been given to her by Sister Margie Tuite, who persuaded Sharon to accompany her to Nicaragua in the 1980s as part of Church Women United, sent by the United Nations. There, they investigated and stood witness to the horrors of the civil war; some of soldiers were the same ages as her own sons. That was among the eye-opening experiences that led Sharon to write “The Burden of Knowing: A journey, a friendship, and the power of truth in Nicaragua.” A copy of the book, slightly charred and smelling of smoke, was retrieved by firefighters.
The salvaged sculpture is titled “Woman giving birth to herself.” Sharon has cherished it for decades; it played in sparking deep discussions with her international students at the University of North Dakota.
The fire
The Green Valley Fire District officially lists the cause of the fire as undetermined but said the fire marshal believes it may have been an electric appliance failure.
Sharon, who was home alone when the fire started and was not injured, believes it may have ignited in a 13-year-old flat-screen television that she thinks was last used about a month earlier.
Still inside the house are a piano her husband bought her in the mid-70s “when we really didn’t have the money,” and the wooden frame of a couch her parents owned. Both hold deep sentimental value and she hopes they can be salvaged, though restoring wood items are iffy due to smoke damage.
Patting the wall of her gutted kitchen, she marvels at the sturdy block construction of the home, built in 1971.
“The firefighters told me if this had been built of wood, it would have burned to the ground and we would have lost everything,” she said.
One silver lining is that she can make a couple of basic structural changes to the interior during the restoration process. And for Sharon, this has all been about the unexpected blessings, small and large.
Sharon Rezac Andersen has forged a life of exploring moral and ethical questions, personal and political, and has taken stands for human beings and their humanitarian rights since first spurred by her parents’ activism, spiritual guidance and driven by family support.
"It is hard not to think of how the good one tries to do in the world can come back in equal measure,” she says of the fire aftermath. “I am so blessed.”