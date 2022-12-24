Sharon Rezac Andersen woke up Nov. 13 to a yellow glow and thought it was the sunrise. Then she heard the smoke alarm and looked at her clock: 4:10 a.m. She jumped out of bed, discovered a fire in the next room and called 911 as smoke quickly filled her Green Valley home.

Firefighters later told her the smoke alarm saved her life; she was about two minutes from dying. 

IMG-2406.jpg

This St. Francis carving was salvaged and restored by Sharon Rezac Andersen after the fire. It's now in her temporary home not far from her own. She was told the wall art behind her was irretrievable but also brought it back to life.
IMG_0265.JPG

The living room, before the fire.
IMG_2820.jpg

The fire started in the Arizona room, likely in a television.


