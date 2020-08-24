It’s that time when Arizona embarks on a journey to examine and possibly change its nine congressional and 30 state legislative districts through a newly appointed Independent Redistricting Commission, or IRC.
The state Supreme Court’s Commission on Appellate Court Appointments received 138 applications for the commission. They will whittle those to 25 for legislative leaders to choose from next year when they formally appoint the IRC.
Only five will ultimately make it on to the IRC, four chosen by party leaders from the Legislature (two Democratic leaders and two Republican leaders) with the fifth, likely an Independent, chosen to be the chair by the four appointed commissioners.
No more than two commissioners of the IRC can be members of the same political party; and of the first four appointed by legislative leaders, no more than two can be residents of the same county.
Of the applicants, 55 are Democrats, 44 are Republicans, 38 are Independents and one is Libertarian; applications were received from nine of Arizona’s 15 counties. The full list of applicants and their applications can be found at this link: https://bit.ly/3aSq2PO.
The public can submit comments on the applicants to the Appellate commission at jnc@courts.az.gov. A public meeting will be held in Phoenix on Sept. 17, at which time the Appellate commission may vote to nominate IRC candidates.
Twenty-eight Pima County residents have thrown their hat into the ring with 12 Democrats, 10 Independents and 6 Republicans hoping to make the cut; 90 Maricopa County residents have also applied.
Arizona is projected to gain a House seat after the 2020 Census is completed, according to consulting firm Election Data Services.
Recent Census response rates indicate 60.8 percent of Arizona households have participated so far in 2020; 61.3 percent participated in 2010. Pima County’s response rate sits at 64.7 percent, nearing its 2010 mark of 65.9 percent.
Arizonans voted to establish the Redistricting Commission in 2000 in an effort to prevent gerrymandering by the Legislature, make redistricting less political, and create more competitive elections.
Subsequent changes to congressional and legislative district maps by the Commission have involved numerous legal challenges.
Changes made by the 2011 Commission drew fire from the state Legislature and the Tea Party and resulted in two lawsuits that reached the U.S. Supreme Court; the court ruled in favor of the IRC in both cases. A third challenge to the 2011 IRC was defeated in Maricopa County Superior Court in 2017.
More information can be found on the IRC's website: https://azredistricting.org/.
Pima County redistricting
The new Board of Supervisors is expected to form a redistricting committee next spring that may recommend changes to the current county voting districts by late summer or early fall of 2021.
“That’s assuming we get good data from the Census,” Mark Evans, director of the county’s communications office, said. “There is some concern the Census report in 2021 could be delayed due to ongoing court challenges.”
Any changes would need to be in place by early 2022 for the midterm elections.