Pima County’s new supervisor and community college board district map is on its way to the Board of Supervisors, the final step before they become the official boundaries for the next decade.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Redistricting Committee unanimously agreed on its final map recommendation, with the biggest changes in store for Sahuarita and Marana.
Both jurisdictions are currently split among several supervisorial districts, and during the public comment period, leadership from both towns expressed support for moving their communities entirely into one district.
“I think our council felt we would have more potential to advocate for the town within one supervisorial district,” Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said Friday. “But at the end of the day, what the supervisors vote for is what we’ll go with."
The final recommendation from the committee doesn’t quite place all of Sahuarita and Marana into one district, but it comes close.
Steve Lynn, the redistricting committee chair, noted that “most, if not all, of Marana and most, if not all, of Sahuarita are in one district, and I think those are improvements we can tout.”
If the new map is approved, the Town of Sahuarita, which currently is split among three districts, will now be split into two.
Three voting precincts on Sahuarita's southern edge – including La Posada and Quail Creek – would be moved out of Supervisor Steve Christy’s District 4 and into Supervisor Matt Heinz’s District 2.
The western boundary of town, however – from West Duval Road, up La Canada Drive to Sahuarita Road – would remain in Board Chair Sharon Bronson’s District 3.
Aside from those precincts moved into District 2, the Green Valley area was unchanged and would remain in District 4.
According to the recommended map, the Town of Marana will still be divided among Supervisor Rex Scott’s District 1 and Bronson's District 3 if approved, but a larger majority of the town would move into District 3.
The process
Every 10 years, the county is required to redraw maps for both supervisorial districts and the Pima County Community College Governing Board, in accordance with the latest U.S. Census data.
The goal is to have all districts fairly close in population – within a 10% margin of each other – but that proved challenging for this year’s committee when faced with high growth areas in the county’s southeast and northwest.
Recent 2020 Census data showed that Districts 1 and 4 experienced the most growth – with District 4 reporting nearly 16% more people than the lowest populated district. District 2 experienced the least growth, according to Census data, while District 5, represented by Adelita Grijalva, was the only district to lose population over the decade.
Another criteria for the committee was maintaining compliance with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits actions that lessen minority groups’ ability to elect candidates of their choice. In Pima County, this meant ensuring that minority voting power in the county’s two minority influence districts – District 2 and District 5 – were preserved.
Discussions during Tuesday's committee meeting revolved around balancing that criteria with a respect for keeping communities of interest together, another common redistricting principle.
In total, the committee considered about a dozen map options drafted by county administration, members of the public and committee members, but by Tuesday had narrowed it down to just a few.
Lynn emphasized that, among other things, their recommendation should account for future population growth in Districts 1 and 4, while bulking up the population in Districts 2 and 5 to ensure proper voter ratio in future elections.
“I think part of our work product is the consideration of future population growth in 1 and 4, so under-populating those, if that is the map we submit, would go along with the narration. Even though we can’t predict it, we certainly know that’s where the growth would occur,” Lynn said.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the recommended map at its May 3 meeting.
But however the maps ultimately end up, Murphy said he and Sahuarita Town Council members remain committed to engaging with whoever represents them.
“I believe we have good interactions with all our supervisors, and at the end of the day, we’re all a part of Pima County – relationships are more important than where lines are drawn.”