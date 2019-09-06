Walden Grove High School's senior class club are already raising money for their class gift to the school. Teacher Emily Bertelsen, who helps run the club, said 30 students submitted designs and paid to paint parking spaces at the school. Seniors paid $40 to paint their whole parking space while juniors paid $30 to paint half of their parking space. The cost helped cover the price of the paint, which was provided to students by the senior class club. They've not yet decided what their gift will be. The parking spaces will be painted over at the end of the year.
