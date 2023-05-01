There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect part of Monday. Here’s what that means.
What’s happening?
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1.
What is that?
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.
What exactly is the NWS concerned about?
Strong gusty winds from the southwest (15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph); low relative humidity (10-15%); and a high fire danger rating for Fire Weather Zone 150 and southwestern portions of Zone 151.
Where are those zones?
Zone 150 is roughly Pima and parts of Pinal counties. Zone 151 is the western part of Cochise County. Green Valley and Sahuarita are about in the middle of these two zones. You can find the state map of all zones here.
What does this mean?
According to the NWS, “Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly.”
