Will Gonzalez and Crystal Teran, both with Guaranteed Rate empty bags of documents for shredding. “Guaranteed Rate and Pioneer Title Agency are really big on giving back to the community. Our motto is ‘Grow for Good’ said Evie Sanchez with Pioneer Title Agency.
Crystal Teran with Guaranteed Rate, Dalton La Freniere with Pioneer Title Agency and Jim Geary with Assured Document Destruction empty documents at a shredding event on March 9 in Sahuarita.
Photos by Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News
Karen Obegi and her pup brought boxes of tax papers and club and HOA documents to be recycled. Residents paid $5 per box with all proceeds going to The Animal League of Green Valley.
Crystal Teran with Guaranteed Rate, Dalton La Freniere with Pioneer Title Agency and Will Gonzalez with Guaranteed Rate empty boxes of documents at the shredding event as the homeowner looks on.
