Hick was accustomed to trouble. So when he found himself pinned against the wall in the Longhorn Grill and Saloon in Amado, he knew what had to be done. He grabbed a bottle and smashed it against his foe’s head with a loud shatter.
The cast and crew gathered around the camera screen to see how the fight scene translated. Another more sugar glass bottle, a little break for the actor on the ground, and one more take would do the trick.
The Longhorn Grill was just one location in Southern Arizona selected as a setting in for an independent movie, “The Misadventures of Vince and Hick.”
Other local iconic locations like Abe’s Bar in Tumacacori, the Arena Bar in Benson and several spots in Nogales including the Siesta Motel and Kasa Mia will also appear in the feature-length film.
The mainly Los Angeles-based crew and cast said their time in Arizona has been one of the most memorable moments of their careers.
And Southern Arizona proved to be the perfect place for their characters’ stories to unfold.
Vince and Hick
Director Trevor Stevens said “Vince and Hick” began back when the pandemic shut down much of L.A. and the film industry.
To avoid going stir crazy, he and collaborators writer/actor Heston Horwin and actor Chase Cargill rented out an Airbnb in Palm Springs and decided to make a short film.
“I literally wore sound on me, picked up a camera and we went out to the desert and said let's make a proof of concept for ourselves,” he said. “What was a passion project ended up becoming something we fell in love with really quickly.”
“When things started to open back again we decided to make a feature version of this and make it our next project, bring the band back together and that led to two years later coming out to Arizona.”
The trio met in college and have been working together since.
“We know each other so well that just by a glance of the eye we have basically telepathic communication at this point,” he said. “We had the chance to work on many projects together and accumulate this family because once you have three, it multiplies quickly to six. And every single person has brought so much to this world.”
Stevens said they set out to make a buddy comedy reminiscent of “The Blues Brothers” meets “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
“We wanted to make a film that had the action elements, the buddy crime elements, something that made people smile and laugh and felt like a classic adventure to take,” he said.
The story follows Hick, a car thief, getting out of jail and dead set on making it to his daughter’s 10th birthday party. Along the way, he encounters Vince, another man with a life of crime, and they form an unlikely friendship. They get into plenty of trouble along the way.
Cargill plays Hick and said what he loves the human element of the story.
“Vince is the comedy, Hick is the drama and we really try to balance each other out but the heart of the story is about a father’s love,” he said. “No matter how many crimes he's committed, no matter how many fights he has been in, he just loves his child and wants to take care of her.”
“We hope we can give people the laughs and excitement and also the emotional gut punch.”
Cargill said it’s been emotional in the best way to see this project move from a short film to shooting.
“It's really inspiring and what always moves me is finding people who are as passionate about something as you are,” he said. “I consider myself the luckiest person in the world because I have a lot of creative energy and these people have the same amount if not more.”
Horwin plays Vince, and it’s his first script to be turned into a feature-length film. He calls it "the most important project of my entire life“
“Vince saved me in such a bummer, dark, sad place at the time we came up with this story and these characters, it’s something I’ve never done before,” he said. “The character of Vince has let me express so many sides of myself that I've yet to be able to express on film and in some ways period.”
Arizona: Perfect
Arizona is a different desert then the Palms Spring locale of the first short film, but it ended up being the perfect setting.
“It made the entire project,” Horwin said. “There's such a phenomenal energy and vibe inherently in a place that's a border town close to the border. In Southern California, we have a lot of Mexican culture as well but to be right on the border there's this incredible clash and blend of cultures I feel like really, architecturally, thematically and atmospherically, created our whole world.”
Production company Discordia Cine had a direct tie to the area in producer Gia Rigoli, who grew up in Nogales. She suggested Southern Arizona as a backdrop for Vince and Hick.
Producer Andres White said the people in each of the Arizona towns have been accommodating and interested in what they were doing.
“It's been amazing and it's just really nice to get outside L.A. and have a production somewhere else,” he said. “A lot of us didn't know what to expect because we have never been here before.”
White said the cast and crew, which ranges from 10 to 25 people a day, arrived in Arizona at the end of May.
The Longhorn was a standout location with its iconic cow skull.
“No one’s really going to forget that,” he said. "We wanted to get somewhere that was a place you want to see on the big screen. So for a bar fight, a skull kind of evokes that.”
Production manager Francisco Lederman, who works with Discordia, said Rigoli let the cast and crew stay in her home in Nogales. He gave the Longhorn a shoutout for letting them use “every inch of the space.”
Longhorn brawl
The cast and crew were at the Longhorn for two days to shoot fight scenes in a fictional bar set up in the “miner’s shack” of the restaurant.
In the scene, Vince and Hick walk into the bar searching for a car that was stolen from them unbeknownst to them at the time, by a motorcycle gang.
Fight coordinator Brandin Elmore said a lot of work went into choreographing the fight.
“A huge brawl and shenanigans take place,” he said. “With this fight scene, the story we are telling is going to a song. The fight choreography mimics the flow of the song, not necessarily hitting all the beats, more, the fight flowing left and right like an orchestra.”
Stunt coordinator and actor Krystle Martin said it’s her and Elmore’s job to keep everyone safe during their stunts as well as ensuring the stunts move the story along. It’s the couple’s first time working together on a feature film.
Martin said the Longhorn proved to be the right place for the fight.
“We fully used the bar and it was nice we had a space that was all our own back there to just take over,” she said. “The Longhorn let me borrow a necklace, which works for my character, and I also borrowed bandannas from the restaurant. It was really sweet of them.”
Martin plays Biker Sammy, and gets into the fray herself.
For her, one of the biggest takeaways of Arizona was the enthusiasm of locals and business owners they met along the way.
“As far as being in Arizona, this town has been so welcoming to us, everyone's so excited,” she said. “You almost take it for granted being in L.A. all the time because everyone is so used to it and almost jaded and annoyed by it.”
Morgan McClanahan, assistant director, is in charge of logistics so Stevens can focus on the creative aspects. She said locals made the job smoother.
“Every location we've been at, people have given us hugely reduced if not free locations, and they have been so sweet and accommodating,” she said. “Same with the locals, they are so sweet and supportive.”
“It feels like we’ve built a really good relationship with the town and it's gonna be really fun for everyone to see it in film.”
What’s next?
The independent film, which will be in black and white, was primarily self-financed and they hope to bring it to festivals when it’s completed.
“We are humble in scope, but in terms of our aim, we want to send this to festivals,” Stevens said. “The main idea is to sell it and get distribution rights so we can get this out to more people — whether we can get this out through streaming or theater. What matters is we get it to an audience that's going to relate and love it.”
Stevens' parents, Susan and Al, traveled with him to Arizona to help with the film. Seeing their son grow from a child making home movies to leading a whole production has been an experience.
“It's amazing to see your son work, be a kid, be a leader, a director and a friend to everyone involved,” Al said.
Susan said many of the cast members feel like their own family.
“I remember when they first started throwing around the idea for this and to see it go from concept to this…I’m getting goosebumps,” she said. “They are doing it and I can’t wait to see it. It's really good and I couldn't be prouder.”