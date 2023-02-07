One of the biggest names in automotive training in the country is the Ford ASSET Program.
Ford’s collaborative program with colleges — Automotive Student Service Educational Training — allows students to earn their associates degree while working at a dealership under the mentorship of a master technician.
The program has made its way to Pima Community College’s new Automotive Technology and Innovation Center at the Downtown Campus as part of the larger automotive program.
The first group of students to participate started Jan. 19, and among them are three recent Sahuarita Unified School District alums - Camron Legate (WGHS '21), Angel Rojas (SHS '22) and Travis Benck (SHS '21).
The transition from the high school automotive program at SUSD to PCC’s program is just the type of the pathway the district wants to see with CTE offerings.
What’s Ford ASSET
The Ford ASSET program started in the 1980s, and is a two-year program that leads to an associate's degree in applied science automotive technology, as well as Ford service specialty training.
Students in the program are 100% sponsored by a Ford dealership. In the case of Pima’s new program, Jim Click Ford is paying the tuition for the 18 students.
During the two years, students will rotate between in-class learning at PCC and real working experience at Jim Click automotive dealerships.
PCC Dean of Applied Technology Greg Wilson said getting the program here was a team effort.
“Daryl Koeppel is the service manager of Jim Click and he has been the go-getter to make this happen with Ford,” he said. “It was a long time coming and a team effort to make this happen.”
PCC also brought in a new instructor for the program.
The Ford program is part of their automotive program that provides general service technician education. Wilson said Ford steps up the learning.
“Having that on-the-job experience is what sets it apart, working on-site at the dealership and with all that current equipment,” he said. “Students are exposed to all issues in a service area and experience different problems, so it's that technical and creative thinking, and being able to do that at a dealership is a great opportunity.”
Students leave with an associate's degree, specialty training and a direct pipeline to job opportunities.
“What's most exciting is giving students another opportunity to realize their career path and what they want to do,” he said. “I was speaking to a couple students Friday after class and they were really excited to have the opportunity. They know this is at a different level.”
“To me what's most exciting is the partnership with Jim Click, so students learn from experienced technicians and experience a lot of different issues and how to resolve them.”
A time machine
Rojas, an 18-year-old Sahuarita High School graduate, said what’s most exciting for him about the Ford program is how quickly he can complete it.
“Just the fact of getting the knowledge and experience of five years into two is crazy to me,” he said. “It's like a time machine.”
Rojas said PCC’s new facility looks like “something out of a movie,” with new Ford vehicles right up front for them to work on.
He's always been interested in careers where you fix things, and the program at SHS got him hooked on automotive repair.
“It was my sophomore year and I took auto to see what it was about and I always had an interest in fixing things as a career choice,” he said. “I tried out the auto program, tested it out and liked it. My teacher really helped me on this journey.”
He said in the SHS class, he got a good mix of classroom and hands-on learning that prepared him well for the Ford ASSET program.
He’s looking forward to a long career as an automotive technician ahead of him.
“I'm hoping to make a lot of money with my career and settle down with ease,” he said.
Hands-on school
The successful transition of these students into PCC’s program is the type of pathway CTE Director Josh Fields said they look for.
“It’s cool both schools are participating, both are moving on these pathways,” he said. “In our program, they learn everything from brakes, transmission, cooling, etc. and some traditional standards.”
It’s a combination of classroom learning and hands-on experience in the auto shop.
At SUSD, students can take automotive classes all four years. Instructor Rick Garrigan said the high school program is comprehensive.
“When I took this one on I designed it like a college-style auto program for high school students and I put the bar high, I don't play around,” he said. "So I'm in the process right now of developing PCC on the civilian side, they're college courses, and I have all their course material. My students are now doing that curriculum.”
Garrigan is an alum of the Ford ASSET program. He graduated from it in 1992 in Glendale, the state’s only other location.
“The Ford ASSET program is the most in-depth, intense automotive training in the world,” he said. “Ford designed the program back in the '80s, and it is by far the caviar of auto training.”
Garrigan said students leave their program with experience, including working internships. For him, seeing his students move into this program is rewarding.
“It’s actually very fulfilling and It's such a blessing to see some of these students come out of their shell,” he said. “When I met Travis (Benck), it was his freshman year and he was quiet... I could see a person with stress on his shoulders and getting him through to have him go on as one of the very first in this program just showed me the opportunity and potential for all students.”
It’s rewarding for Fields as well.
“We line up everything we can with students, point them in the right direction, but ultimately they must take the steps themselves,” he said. “It’s good to see them take advantage of this opportunity.”
“It's like you feel similar to a proud parent, like they did it. All these paths I helped create actually worked.”