A newly approved GVR Martial Arts Club is opening up opportunities for members to share their passion for different forms of martial arts, especially tai chi and taekwondo.
With planned classes and serving all experience levels, it will serve as a way for members to stay in shape, hone their skills and meet others.
Club President Dean Curd said the club has been in the works since 2019, and was held up by the pandemic.
“It was prior to the pandemic and a couple called a meeting of people interested in a martial arts club and I attended as well as about 10 others,” he said. “We got up to 35 members to go to the (Green Valley Recreation) board and then the pandemic hit in 2020, and we held it over a year. When the pandemic started to die down, we restarted our efforts and finally got our approval.”
The Board of Directors gave the club final approval in July, and Curd said there are about 50 people who have expressed interest or signed up.
He said they are going to determine which forms of martial arts appeal most to their members.
“It appears as though two or three larger disciplines like tai chi and taekwondo, karate and self defense are popular,” he said. “We will have to break into different groups led by a teacher or group.”
Curd has taught tai chi in the past, and said the benefits of martial arts are almost too many to count.
“It would take about a month to talk about how great it is,” he said. “Many doctors have recommended it and it’s been around 1,500 years.”
“It’s exercise and health; good for balance and breathing; posture; meditation in motion. It does so many different things to help someone focus and step outside themself.”
He said it can be especially helpful for the age group their club serves — 55 years old and up.
“It helps the mind stay sharp, memory, movement and posture,” he said. “It gives you the ability to remain healthy; there’s a thousand side notes.”
Club member Claudia Fleming also sees a huge benefit in martial arts, especially tai chi.
“That form has more of a flow, more movement, almost dance….it's very beautiful and artful,” she said. “It's just gentle. Even so, in that gentleness, the slower you go the more muscle power you need to use to keep balance. It’s wonderful for balance and muscle strength, which is very important in retirement.”
Fleming said along with a meditative effect, tai chi can still serve as self defense, too.
“If you move quickly, it is a self-defense martial art for sure,” she said. “It's restful and meditative and it's beneficial all around. The slower you go, the more your body benefits from it.
Fleming was active in tai chi before she moved to Green Valley, and she noticed a lack of offerings in Green Valley.
“I’ve been here since 2008, and I noticed a little over a year ago that in the GVR news eblast newsletter they were looking to form a martial arts club within GVR for different disciplines,” she said. “They were gathering names to get the ball rolling on the club and it’s taken this long to all work through the process.”
She has been active in the group since and said the membership includes different skill levels.
“The two main disciplines — there are so many disciplines — that the majority of current members like are tai chi and taekwondo,” she said. “Some members who joined are experienced, some of them have taught some classes in the past, some are masters at them.”
For Fleming, having a group opportunity to practice martial arts with others brings a social aspect as well as a motivation.
“The great thing about having an official club for activities with GVR is that we can take classes and this is an opportunity for like-minded people to get together and practice what we know, and help each other,” she said. “We can work in that space as a group. You can do it by yourself but this is a way to be social with other people doing the same activity. It's uplifting.”