Martial Arts Photo copy.JPG
GVR Martial Arts Club members Cheryl Watson, Dean Curd and Claudia Fleming demonstrate tai chi. 
 Dean Curd

A newly approved GVR Martial Arts Club is opening up opportunities for members to share their passion for different forms of martial arts, especially tai chi and taekwondo.

With planned classes and serving all experience levels, it will serve as a way for members to stay in shape, hone their skills and meet others. 



