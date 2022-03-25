Are you prepared for an emergency?
Dozens of Green Valley residents are a bit closer now, thanks to an emergency preparedness forum hosted by the Green Valley Council on Thursday, March 24.
Matt McGlone, outreach coordinator for the Pima County Office of Emergency Management, gave attendees an overview of how his office prepares for and responds to disasters, and what residents can do to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.
‘You’re the help until help arrives’
The county’s Office of Emergency Management coordinates communications and other activities that support federal agencies and first responders before, during and after a variety of emergencies throughout Pima County.
“We basically help first responders fix problems. We help with recovery – bringing people back as close to normal as they can be after an event – and mitigation, so stuff is not as bad or doesn’t happen again,” McGlone said.
A cornerstone of Pima County’s emergency response coordination is the “Ready, Set, Go!” program, which encourages residents to prepare ahead of time for emergencies, be aware of their surroundings, and ready to move, if necessary, when disaster strikes.
“‘You’re the help until help arrives’ is one of my favorite sayings,” McGlone said.
“We’re all responsible for being safe and taking care of each other – it’s not just one person, one department or government. We’re all responsible for making sure this place is great, for taking care of each other,” he said.
One element of preparedness that every person can do now, McGlone explained, is preparing a “go bag” for emergencies.
During or after a crisis, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Being prepared means having your own food items, water and other necessary supplies and household items, like medications, a first aid kit, important documents, and money.
Since you don’t know where you’ll be when an emergency occurs, it’s a good idea to prepare supplies for your home, your workplace and to keep in your vehicle. Remember also to maintain your kit so it’s ready when you need it.
Another simple yet effective tool for building safer communities, McGlone explained, is just getting to know your neighbors and being aware of their needs.
Martha Van Vactor, who heads GVC’s Emergency Planning Committee, said it’s all too common to have Green Valley residents who are physically unable to move on their own, let alone during an emergency.
“There just aren’t enough people to help everyone in a timely fashion, so we have to be those people to step up and help somebody else, to make sure they’re safe,” she said.
“I know I’m going to be panicky anyway, but somebody else is going to be panicky and can’t move on their own, so one of the things we can do is to be mindful of those who might need some extra help, and we have a lot of them here.”
Stay alert
One of the main ways OEM is able to coordinate emergency response with the public, including each step of the “Ready, Set, Go!” system, is through the county’s emergency notification system (MyAlerts.pima.gov).
Once registered for the emergency alerts, the system will electronically notify residents of things like fire or flood advisories and evacuation orders.
During the 2020 Bighorn Fire in the Santa Catalina Mountains, McGlone said the MyAlerts system was credited for enabling easy, safe and fast evacuations for many residents in the Catalina Foothills.
During severe weather events, McGlone pointed to sources like the National Weather Service Tucson and outage maps for both Tucson Electric Power and Trico for real-time, localized updates.
The Sahuarita Police Department also encourages residents to subscribe to Nixle, a notification service that sends text message updates on crime, events, traffic, missing persons and more. To sign up, text 85629 to 888777 or go to Nixle.com.