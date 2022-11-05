Planned in time for Christmas giving, the skilled sewing enthusiasts and creative crafters of Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s Sewing Bee have designed and made a colorful array of handcrafted items and quilts, on sale Nov. 12.

This is the 20th year the women have pooled their talents to create handmade items and raise money to help local charities. Merle Fedje is a charter member.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

