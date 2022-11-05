Desert Hills Sewing Bee coordinator Marcia Cleary, left, with members Merle Fedje, Ina Huggenvik and Jeanette Heath with some of the items that will be for sale Nov. 12. The place mats on the right were made by Cleary for round tables.
At a recent Desert Hills Sewing Bee meeting, women worked on a quilt that will be donated. From left: Bonnie Nelson, Marian Skyberg, Merle Fedje and Naomi Grobe.
Photos by Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News
Merle Fedje's latest creative work is embellishing fabric and woven handbags with buttons.
Planned in time for Christmas giving, the skilled sewing enthusiasts and creative crafters of Desert Hills Lutheran Church’s Sewing Bee have designed and made a colorful array of handcrafted items and quilts, on sale Nov. 12.
This is the 20th year the women have pooled their talents to create handmade items and raise money to help local charities. Merle Fedje is a charter member.
“I was a quilter in North Dakota and have been in Green Valley since 1980," she said.
This year, she embellished fabric or woven handbags and purses with colorful and decorative buttons.
Lifelong crafter Ina Huggenvik was a quilter and part of the crew at Desert Hills Lutheran Church before it became an organized group in 2002. Now, she works in the supply closet keeping track of everything.
"Organization of what’s in there was needed,” Huggenvik said of how she contributes now.
Sewing Bee coordinator Marcia Cleary said she saw the slogan, "What we make with our Hands, we give with our Hearts” online, and said though it’s not original it describes what the Sewing Bee does.
This year money from the boutique sale will go to Habitat for Humanity-Veterans, St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic and Valley Assistance Services.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the three charities," Cleary said. "We do not keep any money for our expenses. Money for our expenses is sometimes given to our group by wonderful people who support what we do."
Added to their annual display of quilts, new items for sale will be place mats for round tables, pocket-tissue holders, handbags with matching cellphone holders, table runners, Christmas items and their popular hand-crocheted “scrubbies.”
“It takes 12 yards of two-and-a-half-inch nylon netting to make one scrubbie. They’re a hot seller and people come just for the scrubbies,” Cleary said. They have 250 for sale this year.
Throughout the year the Sewing Bee donates quilts to charities. This year they’re planning to donate 60 to GAP Ministries that runs group homes for children.
GAP Ministries strives to see that children in the group homes get the physical, emotional and spiritual development they need while providing a family environment.
Sewing Bee member Martha Fine works with some children in the group homes and encourages them to use their head, hands and heart in everything they do.
Women of the Sewing Bee hope to have 60 quilts ready for Christmas to give to children from 3 to 18 years old.
“We love to have new people join our group, and you do not have to be a member of our church to join us," Cleary said.
